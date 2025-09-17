Wild Hearts Equine Therapeutic Center Inc

Hosted by

Wild Hearts Equine Therapeutic Center Inc

About this event

2026 Gala Tickets & Sponsorships

Madren Center Dr

South Carolina 29631, USA

General Admission
$125

A great way for individuals to experience all that the Gala has to offer.

Experiential Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Experience the gala with a guest! You’ll both enjoy a memorable evening while supporting Wild Hearts. Includes 2 tickets, recognition on the large event display, and inclusion in our digital marketing.

Table for 8 Sponsorship
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

 Book an entire table to ensure you share this experience with friends, family, colleagues, or clients—while making a meaningful impact in support of Wild Hearts. Includes 8 tickets and recognition in the printed program.

Beneficiary Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Being a Beneficiary Sponsor uplifts the individuals and families served by Wild Hearts. In return, your commitment is spotlighted throughout the gala. Includes: 2 tickets, a 1/4 ad in the printed program, recognition on the large event display, and inclusion in our digital marketing.

Honorary Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

We’d be honored to celebrate your kind-hearted contribution with prominent visibility of your logo throughout the gala, including: 4 tickets, a 1/2 ad in the printed program, recognition on the large event display, and inclusion in our digital marketing.

Signature Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your generous support includes:

  • "Equine Connections" program for 20 people: A popular team-building program at Wild Hearts that includes on-the-ground interactions with our rescued horses while engaging in dynamic activities.
  • 4 Gala tickets.
  • Signature Gala visibility: 1/2 ad in the printed program, recognition on our large event display, and inclusion in Wild Hearts’ digital marketing.


Presenting Sponsor
$12,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Presenting our elite package for the sponsor who makes a transformative impact on Wild Hearts!

  • Table for 8: Invite staff or key stakeholders to attend and support meaningful relationship-building.
  • "Equine Connections" program for 20 people: A popular team-building program at Wild Hearts that includes on-the-ground interaction with our rescued horses while engaging in dynamic activities.
  • Gala brand domination: Your logo displayed on tables, digital screens, our large-format welcome signage, and a full-page ad in the printed program, and inclusion in Wild Hearts’ digital marketing efforts.
  • On-stage recognition: Large poster with logo on stage and a formal announcement recognizing your support.
Add a donation for Wild Hearts Equine Therapeutic Center Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!