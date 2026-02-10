2026 Youth Benefit Gala

Two premium gala tables (16 tickets). Premier logo placement on all event signage and marketing materials. Recognition as “Presenting Sponsor of the 5th Annual Gala. Full inside front cover OR back cover ad in gala program. Step-and-repeat feature (largest placement). Logo on gala ticket page & registration platform. Dedicated sponsor spotlight post (individual feature). Verbal recognition during program + opportunity for brief remarks (2–3 minutes). Logo placement on website for full year as 2026 Gala Presenting Sponsor. VIP seating placement near stage.