Stars That Shine

Hosted by

Stars That Shine

About this event

2026 Youth Benefit Gala

750 Hollywood Dr

Charles Town, WV 25414, USA

LEGACY SPONSOR
$5,000

Two premium gala tables (16 tickets). Premier logo placement on all event signage and marketing materials. Recognition as “Presenting Sponsor of the 5th Annual Gala. Full inside front cover OR back cover ad in gala program. Step-and-repeat feature (largest placement). Logo on gala ticket page & registration platform. Dedicated sponsor spotlight post (individual feature). Verbal recognition during program + opportunity for brief remarks (2–3 minutes). Logo placement on website for full year as 2026 Gala Presenting Sponsor. VIP seating placement near stage.

LEADERSHIP SPONSOR
$2,500

1 gala table (8 gala tickets); logo placement on event signage and marketing materials; full-page ad in the gala program; step-and-repeat feature; website and social media feature.

EMPOWER SPONSOR
$1,000

4 gala tickets; logo placement on event signage and marketing materials; logo feature in the gala program; website and social media feature.

SHINE SPONSOR
$500

4 gala tickets; logo feature in the gala program; website and social media feature.

SUPPORT SPONSOR
$250

2 gala tickets. Company name featured in the gala program and social media feature.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!