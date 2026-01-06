2026 Gala Fundraiser for the Young Chances Foundation

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About this event
Support the Young Chances Foundation by attending the Gala Fundraiser serving heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. One ticket per attendee.
Includes 2 FREE TICKETS to the Gala AND your logo in the Gala Program.
Includes 4 FREE TICKETS to the Gala, 4 Rally Against Poverty (RAP) t-shirts, AND your logo in the Gala Program.
Includes 6 FREE TICKETS to the Gala, your logo in the Gala Program AND the Gala Photo Backdrop, AND 1 edition advertised in the YCF Newsletter.
Includes 12 FREE TICKETS to the Gala, your logo in the Gala Program AND the Gala Photo Backdrop, AND 4 editions advertised in the YCF Newsletter.
Includes 12 FREE TICKETS to the Gala, your logo in the Gala Program AND the Gala Photo Backdrop, AND 4 editions advertised in the YCF Newsletter. With this sponsorship level, we invite you to make remarks at Gala Fundraiser Dinner plus year-long partnership on dedicated events.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!