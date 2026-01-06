Young Chances Foundation

Hosted by

Young Chances Foundation

About this event

2026 Gala Fundraiser for the Young Chances Foundation

3260 South St

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Gala Ticket
$75

Support the Young Chances Foundation by attending the Gala Fundraiser serving heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. One ticket per attendee.

Community Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 FREE TICKETS to the Gala AND your logo in the Gala Program.

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 FREE TICKETS to the Gala, 4 Rally Against Poverty (RAP) t-shirts, AND your logo in the Gala Program.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes 6 FREE TICKETS to the Gala, your logo in the Gala Program AND the Gala Photo Backdrop, AND 1 edition advertised in the YCF Newsletter.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Includes 12 FREE TICKETS to the Gala, your logo in the Gala Program AND the Gala Photo Backdrop, AND 4 editions advertised in the YCF Newsletter.

Diamond Sponsor
$10,000

Includes 12 FREE TICKETS to the Gala, your logo in the Gala Program AND the Gala Photo Backdrop, AND 4 editions advertised in the YCF Newsletter. With this sponsorship level, we invite you to make remarks at Gala Fundraiser Dinner plus year-long partnership on dedicated events.

Add a donation for Young Chances Foundation

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