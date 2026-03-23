Angel Fund for KIDS

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Angel Fund for KIDS

About this event

Gala 2026 Online Auction Payment Page

Marbles Museum Family Pass item
Marbles Museum Family Pass
$40

Winner is: Robyn Morrison

Approximate Value = $50

Framed Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Heyward Picture item
Framed Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Heyward Picture
$50

Winner is: William Townsend

Approximate value = $50

Wilson Warbirds Basket item
Wilson Warbirds Basket
$35

Winner is: Arlene DeCotis

Approximate Value $110

Carolina Hurricane's Ticket package item
Carolina Hurricane's Ticket package
$275

Winner is: Cammie Hackney

Approximate value = $300

VIP Courage basket item
VIP Courage basket item
VIP Courage basket
$200

Winner is: No Bids

Approximate value = $500

KIDS Gift Certificate for One year of Tuition. item
KIDS Gift Certificate for One year of Tuition.
$1,475

Winner is: Richard Eyre

Approximate Value = $800 - $2,300

Tatjana James Photography Family Photo Session item
Tatjana James Photography Family Photo Session
$150

Winner is: Laura Ware

Approximate Value = $300

Fuq'n Vinyl Basket item
Fuq'n Vinyl Basket
$150

Winner is:Joshua Creech

Approximate Value $160

Fishing Supplies Basket item
Fishing Supplies Basket
$150

Winner is: Joshua Creech

Approximate Value = $400

Johnnie-O's Gift Basket from Ashworth's in Fuquay item
Johnnie-O's Gift Basket from Ashworth's in Fuquay
$100

Winner is: Joshua Creech

Approximate value is $180

Shotgun Blast Whiskey item
Shotgun Blast Whiskey
$325

Winner is: Amanda Smith

Approximate value = $250

Bradford Portraits Family Portrait & Luxury Hotel Experience item
Bradford Portraits Family Portrait & Luxury Hotel Experience
$300

Winner is: No Bids

Approximate Value = $5,500

Ladie's Basket item
Ladie's Basket
$50

Winner is: Jackie Winkler

Approximate value = $90

Men's Basket item
Men's Basket
$105

Winner is: Amanda Smith

Approximate Value = $175

Duke Blue Devils Autographed Basketball item
Duke Blue Devils Autographed Basketball
$110

Winner is: Jennifer Nichols

Approximate Value = $350

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