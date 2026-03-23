Gala 2026 Online Auction Payment Page

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Winner is: Robyn Morrison
Approximate Value = $50
Winner is: William Townsend
Approximate value = $50
Winner is: Arlene DeCotis
Approximate Value $110
Winner is: Cammie Hackney
Approximate value = $300
Winner is: No Bids
Approximate value = $500
Winner is: Richard Eyre
Approximate Value = $800 - $2,300
Winner is: Laura Ware
Approximate Value = $300
Winner is:Joshua Creech
Approximate Value $160
Winner is: Joshua Creech
Approximate Value = $400
Winner is: Joshua Creech
Approximate value is $180
Winner is: Amanda Smith
Approximate value = $250
Winner is: No Bids
Approximate Value = $5,500
Winner is: Jackie Winkler
Approximate value = $90
Winner is: Amanda Smith
Approximate Value = $175
Winner is: Jennifer Nichols
Approximate Value = $350
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