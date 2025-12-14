2026 Gala, Sat. 3/21, 4:30pm at Briarwood

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket purchase includes plated dinner, entertainment, and the opportunity to hear more about Fostering Hearts in Our Community.
We will have a raffle at the event with some great donation prizes from our sponsors!
Purchase early and we'll have your tickets ready for you. Tickets will also be available at the event.
4 Tickets for $20!
Save $1 on your raffle tickets by purchasing 25!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!