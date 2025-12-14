Hosted by

Fostering Hearts in Our Community

About this event

2026 Gala, Sat. 3/21, 4:30pm at Briarwood

Briarwood Country Club

20800 N 135th Ave, Sun City West, AZ 85375

1 Ticket for Gala
$75

Ticket purchase includes plated dinner, entertainment, and the opportunity to hear more about Fostering Hearts in Our Community.

4 Raffle Tickets
$20

We will have a raffle at the event with some great donation prizes from our sponsors!

Purchase early and we'll have your tickets ready for you. Tickets will also be available at the event.

4 Tickets for $20!

25 Raffle Tickets
$100

Save $1 on your raffle tickets by purchasing 25!

Add a donation for Fostering Hearts in Our Community

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!