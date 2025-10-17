Wild Hearts Equine Therapeutic Center Inc

Wild Hearts Equine Therapeutic Center Inc

About this event

2026 Gala Silent Auction

Spa Day Gift Basket item
Spa Day Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with a personal care package of handmade goats milk soaps and body lotion, and essential oil candles from Ann & Howard Crafts

The Ultimate 'Staycation' item
The Ultimate 'Staycation'
$700

Starting bid

Experience the charm of the Inn where guests are encouraged to create wonderful memories! Located barely 15 minutes from downtown Clemson. This is the perfect spot for a romantic getaway or family gathering.

Specialty Designer Clutch item
Specialty Designer Clutch
$300

Starting bid

Complete that special outfit with a stunning clutch. Intricately designed Swarovski bags are a unique and one-of-a-kind 'must have'!

Carriage Training item
Carriage Training
$600

Starting bid

Love horses, but would rather drive than ride? This became a lost art with the advent of the Industrial Age and the Automobile, but it is now enjoying a resurgence in popularity.

FORE! item
FORE!
$600

Starting bid

Spring is in the air and it's time to dust off the clubs! Enjoy a round of golf for 4 in the beautiful setting of _____________ golf and country club...

A Picture is A Memory Frozen In Tiime item
A Picture is A Memory Frozen In Tiime
$700

Starting bid

Make the time to create memories. Gather your family together and capture the love in an image that will last a lifetime.

Includes sitting fee and xx 8x10 and xx 5x7 portrait.

Escape Room Adventure item
Escape Room Adventure
$400

Starting bid

Treat yourself to an fun-filled adventure at _____________ . Enjoy an experience of a real-life 'Clue' adventure at XXXX and see who has what it takes to solve the mystery and 'escape' the room.

Sip and Paint item
Sip and Paint
$400

Starting bid

'Gather, Create, & Celebrate'!


Release the artist within and vie to be the next Picasso!

Start Your Engines! item
Start Your Engines!
$400

Starting bid

Fuel that race car child within! A night at the track beats another Saturday night in front of the tube! This experience includes pit passes to see your favorite car(s) up close and personal!

Accessories Make the Outfit item
Accessories Make the Outfit
$700

Starting bid

Place your bid now to own this stunning pair of earrings with matching necklace. Versatile enough to wear to the Farmer's Market or a night on the town!

