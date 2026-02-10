2026 Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Score big with this ASU Athletics All-Sports Pass! Enjoy general admission to all home games during the 2026–2027 season, and show your school spirit with a foam finger and ASU cap. Perfect for fans ready to cheer on every team!
Sponsored by: ASU Athletics
Value: $500
Starting bid
Experience the magic of live music with two season tickets to the 2026–2027 San Angelo Symphony season. Enjoy unforgettable performances, from classical masterpieces to contemporary favorites, in the comfort of premium seating.
Sponsored by: San Angelo Symphony
Value: $300
Starting bid
Bring a touch of bloom into your home with this charming basket set! Includes one small and one large hanging basket overflowing with pink flowers, a coordinating kitchen towel, decorative napkins, and a handcrafted Himalayan candle for a warm, fragrant finish.
Sponsored by: Farmer's Daughter
Value: $275
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with this luxurious beauty bundle! Enjoy three Urban Glo blowouts and top-of-the-line ORIBE hair care products, including Gold Lust Restorative Night Creme, Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, and Superfine Hairspray—perfect for shiny, healthy, salon-fresh hair every day.
Sponsored by: Urban Glo
Value: $125
Starting bid
Shake up your next celebration with this ultimate margarita kit! Includes a margarita pitcher, two glasses, frozen cocktail mix, margarita salt, mixers, and a bottle of La Pulga Tequila Blanco—everything you need to craft the perfect margarita at home.
Sponsored by: Junior Belle and Beaux Parents
Value: $125
Starting bid
Pamper your pup with this ultimate dog lover bundle! Includes a $100 gift certificate to Bark Boutique and Grooming Salon, a certificate for a 12×16 custom acrylic painting of your dog by Arcie Biggerstaff, two dog bowls, and a selection of toys and treats—everything to spoil your furry friend!
Sponsored by: Bark Boutique and Grooming Salon and Arcie Biggerstaff
Value: $175
Starting bid
Serve, sweat, and shine! This women’s pickleball and fitness bundle features a $100 Next Level gift card, a sleek Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, a James Avery Pickleball charm, a paddle with case, a stylish pickleball mug, and a sports towel—gear that blends performance with style for women who play hard and look good doing it.
Sponsored by: Senior Belle and Beaux Parents
Value: $250
Starting bid
Create the perfect café experience at home with this coffee lover’s bundle! Includes a Moka Pot, four Torani coffee syrups, two Torani sauces, a $15 Cold Smoke gift card, Moka Oro espresso, and an espresso mug—everything you need for rich, flavorful coffee and espresso drinks.
Sponsored by: Symphony Guild Members
Value: $125
Starting bid
Inspire a love of the stage with this gift certificate to the San Angelo Broadway Academy School of Performing Arts. Perfect for aspiring actors, dancers, or singers to learn, perform, and shine!
Sponsored by: San Angelo Broadway Academy School of Performing Arts
Value: $400
Starting bid
Rejuvenate and glow with this ultimate skincare package! Includes a $350 Salt Facial from Beauty Abound Aesthetics—a non-invasive treatment using natural sea salt, ultrasonic energy, and LED light therapy—plus a $100 Prestige Med Spa gift card, Biossance Plump & Hydrate set, Biossance Rapid Radiance set, Biodance Biocollagen Face Masks, and Laneige Donut Delight Lip Serum Duo. Everything you need for radiant, healthy skin.
Sponsored by: Beauty Abound Aesthetics, Prestige Med Spa, Ambassador Parents
Value: $550
Starting bid
Pair up! Two Guess sunglasses and cases included
Sponsored by: Advanced Eye Care
Value: $150
Starting bid
Stay pampered with a $100 gift card to Elite Physique, Hemp Nation Moisturizing Body Wash with Hemp Seed Oil, and Hemp Nation Moisturizing Tan Extender with Hemp Seed Oil.
Sponsored by: Elite Physique
Value: $150
Starting bid
Gear up for pickleball season with this fun sports bundle! Includes a $100 Smashers gift card, a pickleball tote bag, paddle set, pickleball socks and cup, and an indoor/outdoor sports set—perfect for players of all levels.
Sponsored by: Senior Belle and Beaux Parents
Value: $250
Starting bid
Recharge and move with this wellness package! Includes one free Lifestyle Drip from The DRIPBaR, one month of unlimited fitness classes at Ballet San Angelo, a one-month Shannon Health Club membership, a Stretch Zone certificate for a 30-minute assessment and stretch session, Mediterranean Diet recipe cards, and a Bow Yoga set.
Sponsored by: Stretch Zone, Ballet San Angelo, Shannon Health Club, and Ambassador Parents
Value: $550
Starting bid
Whip up healthy, high-protein frozen treats with this Ninja Creami bundle! Includes the Ninja Creami machine, four Ninja Creami pints with scoop, the Ninja Creami High-Protein Cookbook, a four-pack of ice cream sleeves, and a Clean Simple Eats Protein Powder Variety Pack—perfect for guilt-free indulgence anytime.
Sponsored by: Ambassador Parents and Symphony Guild Member
Value: $300
Starting bid
Indulge in a gourmet night out with dinner for two at The Plated Dish Premier Monthly Supper Club, paired with a 2014 Marchese Antinori Chianti Classico Riserva. Elegant flavors, fine wine, and an unforgettable evening await
Sponsored by: The Plated Dish
Value: $300
Starting bid
Travel in comfort and style with this ultimate getaway package! Includes a $500 gift card from Principal Travel, a LifeChe luggage tag with built-in anti-loss tracker, a premium ergonomic memory foam travel neck pillow, and a travel cable organizer pouch—perfect for stress-free adventures near or far.
Sponsored by: Symphony Guild Member
Value: $575
Starting bid
Yoga Party Package – A Private Wellness Experience for 20 Guests
Valued at $400
Create a memorable and meaningful experience with this private Yoga Party for up to 20 guests. Perfect for birthdays, bridal showers, team gatherings, or a special girls’ night, this event brings movement, mindfulness, and connection to your celebration.
This package includes:
Whether your group prefers an energizing flow or a slow, restorative session, the class can be customized to match your vibe and experience level.
Gather your favorite people, roll out your mats, and enjoy a relaxing, joy-filled experience together.
Bid generously and namaste! 🧘♀️✨
Sponsored by Lionheart Yoga
Value $400
Starting bid
