Hosted by

San Angelo Symphony Guild, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

36 E Twohig Ave #208, San Angelo, TX 76903, USA

Stadium Spirit Package item
Stadium Spirit Package
$250

Starting bid

Score big with this ASU Athletics All-Sports Pass! Enjoy general admission to all home games during the 2026–2027 season, and show your school spirit with a foam finger and ASU cap. Perfect for fans ready to cheer on every team!


Sponsored by: ASU Athletics

Value: $500

Floral Fantasia item
Floral Fantasia
$150

Starting bid

Experience the magic of live music with two season tickets to the 2026–2027 San Angelo Symphony season. Enjoy unforgettable performances, from classical masterpieces to contemporary favorites, in the comfort of premium seating.


Sponsored by: San Angelo Symphony

Value: $300

In Full Bloom item
In Full Bloom
$125

Starting bid

Bring a touch of bloom into your home with this charming basket set! Includes one small and one large hanging basket overflowing with pink flowers, a coordinating kitchen towel, decorative napkins, and a handcrafted Himalayan candle for a warm, fragrant finish.


Sponsored by: Farmer's Daughter

Value: $275

You GLO Girl item
You GLO Girl
$100

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with this luxurious beauty bundle! Enjoy three Urban Glo blowouts and top-of-the-line ORIBE hair care products, including Gold Lust Restorative Night Creme, Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, and Superfine Hairspray—perfect for shiny, healthy, salon-fresh hair every day.


Sponsored by: Urban Glo

Value: $125

Stop and Smell the Margaritas item
Stop and Smell the Margaritas
$100

Starting bid

Shake up your next celebration with this ultimate margarita kit! Includes a margarita pitcher, two glasses, frozen cocktail mix, margarita salt, mixers, and a bottle of La Pulga Tequila Blanco—everything you need to craft the perfect margarita at home.


Sponsored by: Junior Belle and Beaux Parents

Value: $125

Paws and Petals item
Paws and Petals
$100

Starting bid

Pamper your pup with this ultimate dog lover bundle! Includes a $100 gift certificate to Bark Boutique and Grooming Salon, a certificate for a 12×16 custom acrylic painting of your dog by Arcie Biggerstaff, two dog bowls, and a selection of toys and treats—everything to spoil your furry friend!


Sponsored by: Bark Boutique and Grooming Salon and Arcie Biggerstaff

Value: $175

Queen of the Court item
Queen of the Court
$125

Starting bid

Serve, sweat, and shine! This women’s pickleball and fitness bundle features a $100 Next Level gift card, a sleek Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, a James Avery Pickleball charm, a paddle with case, a stylish pickleball mug, and a sports towel—gear that blends performance with style for women who play hard and look good doing it.


Sponsored by: Senior Belle and Beaux Parents

Value: $250

That's That Me Espresso item
That's That Me Espresso
$100

Starting bid

Create the perfect café experience at home with this coffee lover’s bundle! Includes a Moka Pot, four Torani coffee syrups, two Torani sauces, a $15 Cold Smoke gift card, Moka Oro espresso, and an espresso mug—everything you need for rich, flavorful coffee and espresso drinks.


Sponsored by: Symphony Guild Members

Value: $125

Broadway Blossoms item
Broadway Blossoms
$200

Starting bid

Inspire a love of the stage with this gift certificate to the San Angelo Broadway Academy School of Performing Arts. Perfect for aspiring actors, dancers, or singers to learn, perform, and shine!


Sponsored by: San Angelo Broadway Academy School of Performing Arts

Value: $400

Garden Glam item
Garden Glam
$250

Starting bid

Rejuvenate and glow with this ultimate skincare package! Includes a $350 Salt Facial from Beauty Abound Aesthetics—a non-invasive treatment using natural sea salt, ultrasonic energy, and LED light therapy—plus a $100 Prestige Med Spa gift card, Biossance Plump & Hydrate set, Biossance Rapid Radiance set, Biodance Biocollagen Face Masks, and Laneige Donut Delight Lip Serum Duo. Everything you need for radiant, healthy skin.


Sponsored by: Beauty Abound Aesthetics, Prestige Med Spa, Ambassador Parents

Value: $550

NightShades item
NightShades
$100

Starting bid

Pair up! Two Guess sunglasses and cases included


Sponsored by: Advanced Eye Care

Value: $150

Bronze Bouquet item
Bronze Bouquet
$75

Starting bid

Stay pampered with a $100 gift card to Elite Physique, Hemp Nation Moisturizing Body Wash with Hemp Seed Oil, and Hemp Nation Moisturizing Tan Extender with Hemp Seed Oil.


Sponsored by: Elite Physique

Value: $150

The Pickled Petal item
The Pickled Petal
$150

Starting bid

Gear up for pickleball season with this fun sports bundle! Includes a $100 Smashers gift card, a pickleball tote bag, paddle set, pickleball socks and cup, and an indoor/outdoor sports set—perfect for players of all levels.


Sponsored by: Senior Belle and Beaux Parents

Value: $250

Wildflower Wellness item
Wildflower Wellness
$250

Starting bid

Recharge and move with this wellness package! Includes one free Lifestyle Drip from The DRIPBaR, one month of unlimited fitness classes at Ballet San Angelo, a one-month Shannon Health Club membership, a Stretch Zone certificate for a 30-minute assessment and stretch session, Mediterranean Diet recipe cards, and a Bow Yoga set.


Sponsored by: Stretch Zone, Ballet San Angelo, Shannon Health Club, and Ambassador Parents

Value: $550

The Lean, Mean Creami Machine item
The Lean, Mean Creami Machine
$150

Starting bid

Whip up healthy, high-protein frozen treats with this Ninja Creami bundle! Includes the Ninja Creami machine, four Ninja Creami pints with scoop, the Ninja Creami High-Protein Cookbook, a four-pack of ice cream sleeves, and a Clean Simple Eats Protein Powder Variety Pack—perfect for guilt-free indulgence anytime.


Sponsored by: Ambassador Parents and Symphony Guild Member

Value: $300

Petals and Plates item
Petals and Plates
$150

Starting bid

Indulge in a gourmet night out with dinner for two at The Plated Dish Premier Monthly Supper Club, paired with a 2014 Marchese Antinori Chianti Classico Riserva. Elegant flavors, fine wine, and an unforgettable evening await


Sponsored by: The Plated Dish

Value: $300

Sail Away item
Sail Away
$250

Starting bid

Travel in comfort and style with this ultimate getaway package! Includes a $500 gift card from Principal Travel, a LifeChe luggage tag with built-in anti-loss tracker, a premium ergonomic memory foam travel neck pillow, and a travel cable organizer pouch—perfect for stress-free adventures near or far.


Sponsored by: Symphony Guild Member

Value: $575

Namaste Party Package item
Namaste Party Package
$150

Starting bid

Yoga Party Package – A Private Wellness Experience for 20 Guests
Valued at $400

Create a memorable and meaningful experience with this private Yoga Party for up to 20 guests. Perfect for birthdays, bridal showers, team gatherings, or a special girls’ night, this event brings movement, mindfulness, and connection to your celebration.

This package includes:

  • A guided private yoga session for up to 20 participants
  • One yoga mat carrier
  • One Lionheart Yoga cup
  • One Well Being Lavendar Sage Peppermint candle

Whether your group prefers an energizing flow or a slow, restorative session, the class can be customized to match your vibe and experience level.

Gather your favorite people, roll out your mats, and enjoy a relaxing, joy-filled experience together.

Bid generously and namaste! 🧘‍♀️✨


Sponsored by Lionheart Yoga

Value $400

Cigars
$300

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!