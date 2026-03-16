2026 Gala Special Raffle Tickets

Jane Doe No More Gold & Sapphire Medallion Necklace





Estimated Value: $5,000





Donated by ONYX Jewelers





An exquisite custom-crafted gold medallion adorned with a brilliant diamond halo and centered with a striking heart-shaped deep blue sapphire on a paperclip gold chain.

Engraved on the reverse with the Jane Doe No More logo, this elegant piece symbolizes courage, resilience, and the enduring strength of survivor voices.