2026 Gala Special Raffle Tickets

About this event
Four Tickets to Jets Game at MetLife Stadium +Free Parking.
Section 123, Row 17, Seats 22-25
Date :TBD
Estimated Value: $600
Donated by: Phil Vaz, New Jersey Regional President, Ion Bank
Two Tickets, 2nd Row, Parking, Tour Access to Ford Club, Private Entrance.
Game details currently TBD.
Estimated Value: $1000
Donated by John L. Hopkins
Jane Doe No More Gold & Sapphire Medallion Necklace
Estimated Value: $5,000
Donated by ONYX Jewelers
An exquisite custom-crafted gold medallion adorned with a brilliant diamond halo and centered with a striking heart-shaped deep blue sapphire on a paperclip gold chain.
Engraved on the reverse with the Jane Doe No More logo, this elegant piece symbolizes courage, resilience, and the enduring strength of survivor voices.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!