Jane Doe No More Inc.

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Jane Doe No More Inc.

About this event

2026 Gala Special Raffle Tickets

New York Jets Tickets (4) item
New York Jets Tickets (4)
$20

Four Tickets to Jets Game at MetLife Stadium +Free Parking. 
Section 123, Row 17, Seats 22-25

Date :TBD

Estimated Value: $600
Donated by: Phil Vaz, New Jersey Regional President, Ion Bank

Boston Red Socks Tickets (2) item
Boston Red Socks Tickets (2)
$20

Two Tickets, 2nd Row, Parking, Tour Access to Ford Club, Private Entrance.

Game details currently TBD.


Estimated Value: $1000
Donated by John L. Hopkins 

Jane Doe No More Necklace by ONYX Jewelers item
Jane Doe No More Necklace by ONYX Jewelers
$20

Jane Doe No More Gold & Sapphire Medallion Necklace


Estimated Value: $5,000


Donated by ONYX Jewelers


An exquisite custom-crafted gold medallion adorned with a brilliant diamond halo and centered with a striking heart-shaped deep blue sapphire on a paperclip gold chain.

Engraved on the reverse with the Jane Doe No More logo, this elegant piece symbolizes courage, resilience, and the enduring strength of survivor voices.

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