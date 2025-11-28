Hosted by

Oldsmar Cares

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Gala Volunteer Registration

13830 W Hillsborough Ave

Tampa, FL 33635, USA

General Admission Check-In
Free

Time: 4:30 to 7:00 PM

Check-in sponsors and guests. Basic computer skills are required.

50/50 and Bar Ticket Sales
Free

Time: 5:00 to 8:00 PM

Sell 50/50 raffle and drink tickets. Outgoing personality is helpful :)

Event Set-up - 10 am to noon
Free

Time: 10:00 AM to noon - Help set up the venue. Possible tasks include table set-up (requires physical labor of moving tables), putting chair covers on (requires bending and hand mobility).

Event Set-up - Noon to 2 pm
Free

Time: Noon to 2:00 PM - Help set up the venue. Putting place settings and centerpieces together (must be able to work with your hands).

Event Set-up - 3:30 to 4:30 pm
Free

Time: 3:30 to 4:30 PM - Help set up the venue. Adding wine bottles to tables.

Silent Auction Assistant
Free

Time: 5:15 to 7:30 PM and then 8:30 to 9:15 PM. From 5:15 to 7:30 PM, volunteers will promote auction items and help guests with bidding. From 8:30 to 9:15 PM, volunteers will assist winning bidders with item handover.

Live Auction Assistant
Free

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 PM. Volunteers will record live auction sales and assist winning bidders with item handover.

Restaurant Support
Free

Time: 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Volunteers will assist in serving food from restaurants.

Restaurant Voting
Free

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 PM. Volunteers will provide and collect ballots, then count votes for presentation of restaurant awards

Event Breakdown
Free

Time: 9:00 to 11:00 PM. Volunteers will assist with the breakdown, clean-up, collection, and boxing of all table decor.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!