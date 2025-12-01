The Visual Bucket List Foundation

2026 Galentine's Day Designer Purse Bingo

890 W 4th St

Mansfield, OH 44903, USA

Bingo Board Sponsor
$1,750

*Name & Logo on Promotional Materials

*Signage at Bingo Board Area

*Priority Seating at Venue

*Shoutouts throughout event

*8 Extra Bingo Cards

*8 Drink Tickets

Dinner Sponsor
$1,500

*Name & Logo on Promotional Materials

*Signage at Dinner Area Entrance

*Priority Seating at Venue

*Shoutouts throughout event

*8 Extra Bingo Cards

*4 Drink Tickets

Table Sponsor
$1,250

*Name & Logo on Promotional Materials

*Signage at Entrance Area

*8 Entry Tickets

*Shoutouts throughout the event

Purse Sponsor
$750

*Name & Logo on Promotional Materials

*Signage at Purse Display Area

*4 Entry Tickets

*Shoutouts throughout the event

Photo Booth Sponsor
$500

*Name & Logo on Promotional Materials

*Signage at Photo Booth Area

*2 Entry Tickets

*Shoutouts throughout the event

Community Sponsor
$250

*Name & Logo listed in Program Booklet


*Name listed on Annual Impact Report


