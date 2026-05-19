2026 GAME DAY BUTTONS

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Themed buttons for ALL 10 games of the season!
Themed buttons for our 5 home games of the season! *Does not include Homecoming or Birdville/Pink Out
Themed buttons for the big 3 games of the year - Haltom, Homecoming, and Birdville/Pink Out
Spirit button to celebrate HOCO! Go Royals!
Spirit button to show your Richland pride! Pink Out Birdville!
Your new favorite Game Day button!
Support Richland every Friday with this spirited button!
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