2026 GameDay Sponsorship

GameDay Sponsors receive the following benefits:  Social Media shout-outs and recognition as a GAMEDAY Sponsor with a team graphic and your logo on it (Facebook and Instagram)  Your Logo on the Scoreboard during the Home Game being sponsored  Your company announced as the GAMEDAY Sponsor by game announcers  Your company name and logo listed in the Team Flyer, available at the home games  A banner (if provided by sponsor) can be displayed on the fence for the home game being sponsored

GameDay Sponsors receive the following benefits:  Social Media shout-outs and recognition as a GAMEDAY Sponsor with a team graphic and your logo on it (Facebook and Instagram)  Your Logo on the Scoreboard during the Home Game being sponsored  Your company announced as the GAMEDAY Sponsor by game announcers  Your company name and logo listed in the Team Flyer, available at the home games  A banner (if provided by sponsor) can be displayed on the fence for the home game being sponsored

More details...