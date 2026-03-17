2026 GameDay Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
GameDay Sponsors receive the following benefits: Social Media shout-outs and recognition as a GAMEDAY Sponsor with a team graphic and your logo on it (Facebook and Instagram) Your Logo on the Scoreboard during the Home Game being sponsored Your company announced as the GAMEDAY Sponsor by game announcers A banner (if provided by sponsor) can be displayed on the fence for the home game being sponsored AND as an added Benefit for GOLD Level GAMEDAY SPONSORS ONLY: A representative of your company may join the CNS Captains on the turf for the Game’s Coin Toss!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!