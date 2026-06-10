2026 GAPSE Conference: Vendor Registration

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About this event
We are proud to support entrepreneurs & business owners with disabilities. this reduced-rate vendor opportunity provides a platform to promote your business, build connections, & share your products or services with conference attendees.
Connect with attendees & share information about your organization's mission, programs, & services.
Showcase your products, services, & resources to conference attendees, including employment professionals, advocates, service providers, & community leaders.
Enhance your visibility by sponsoring our evening networking event. Sponsors will receive special recognition & a dedicated 10- minute opportunity to address attendees & highlight their organization & services.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!