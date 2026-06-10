Hosted by

The Association of People Supporting Employment First (APSE)

About this event

2026 GAPSE Conference: Vendor Registration

310 Cherry St

Macon, GA 31201, USA

Person with Disability Owned Business
$100

We are proud to support entrepreneurs & business owners with disabilities. this reduced-rate vendor opportunity provides a platform to promote your business, build connections, & share your products or services with conference attendees.

Non-Profit Vendor
$200

Connect with attendees & share information about your organization's mission, programs, & services.

For-Profit Vendor
$400

Showcase your products, services, & resources to conference attendees, including employment professionals, advocates, service providers, & community leaders.

Evening Event Sponsorship Add-On
$500

Enhance your visibility by sponsoring our evening networking event. Sponsors will receive special recognition & a dedicated 10- minute opportunity to address attendees & highlight their organization & services.

Add a donation for The Association of People Supporting Employment First (APSE)

$

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