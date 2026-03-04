2026 Garage Sale

About this event
will get you printed in the newspaper, listed on the map that will be posted online & a yard sign, FIRM deadline of June 1st
Includes Participant Sign - 2 Posters, Balloons to hang for visibility, List of participating addresses to pass out or display. In addition to advertising other media,
posters will be displayed throughout town.
2x2 B & W ad on Printed & Online map
2x4 B & W ad on Printed & Online Map
Includes Participant sign with Additional advertising packet - For up to 5 house $5 each additional house 2 Posters, Balloons to hang for visibility, List of participating addresses to pass out and display. In addition to advertising on social media,
posters will be displayed throughout Town
$
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