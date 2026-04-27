🎭 2026 Garcia Theatre Banquet 🎭

Celebrate the incredible students of the Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School Theatre Department—both on stage and behind the scenes—at an evening dedicated to recognizing their hard work, creativity, and passion.

Your ticket includes dinner and entry to a fun, memorable night honoring all that you’ve accomplished in the theatre program this year.

Event Details:🕕 Start Time: 6:00 PM🕙 End Time: 10:00 PM🖤 Attire Theme: Goth Formal — get creative and express your style





Guest Policy:Each student may purchase up to 2 guests with your admission .Ticket sales close 5/19/26 at 7 pm