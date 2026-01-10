Friends Of West 104th Street Garden

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Friends Of West 104th Street Garden

About the memberships

2026 Garden Membership

Annual Membership
$50

Valid until April 22, 2027

This entitles you to your garden plot (or a spot on the waitlist if you do not have one), plus access to the garden. You are required to follow all rules, including participating in committees and have two monitoring shifts.

Senior Citizen / Student Membership
$35

Valid until April 22, 2027

This entitles you to your garden plot (or a spot on the waitlist if you do not have one), plus access to the garden. You are required to follow all rules, including participating in committees and have two monitoring shifts.

Supporting Membership
$35

Valid until April 22, 2027

This membership entitles you to garden access, but not a garden plot. You are also exempt from any attendance, monitoring, or committee requirements.

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