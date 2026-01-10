2026 Garden Membership

About the memberships
Valid until April 22, 2027
This entitles you to your garden plot (or a spot on the waitlist if you do not have one), plus access to the garden. You are required to follow all rules, including participating in committees and have two monitoring shifts.
Valid until April 22, 2027
This entitles you to your garden plot (or a spot on the waitlist if you do not have one), plus access to the garden. You are required to follow all rules, including participating in committees and have two monitoring shifts.
Valid until April 22, 2027
This membership entitles you to garden access, but not a garden plot. You are also exempt from any attendance, monitoring, or committee requirements.
$
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