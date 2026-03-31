2026 Garden Party

About this event
Member entry to the annual Garden Party from 2-4 with access to all main activities and 2 complimentary drink tickets.
Guest entry to the annual Garden Party from 2-4 with access to all main activities and 2 complimentary drink tickets.
Member entry to the annual Garden Party from 2-4 AND After Flowers party from 6-8 with access to all main activities and 2 complimentary drink tickets for each event.
Guest entry to the annual Garden Party from 2-4 AND After Flowers party from 6-8 with access to all main activities and 2 complimentary drink tickets for each event.
Member entry to the After Flowers party from 6-8 with access to all main activities and 2 complimentary drink tickets.
Guest entry to the After Flowers party from 6-8 with access to all main activities and 2 complimentary drink tickets.
For those who wish to donate to these events but cannot attend, we welcome any donation amount and thank you kindly!
Entry for one attendee to the after-hours drag show from 6 PM - 8 PM. Cash Bar and Snack options available separately, after entry.
$
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