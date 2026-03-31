Historical Preservation Fund Of Wilson County Inc

Hosted by

Historical Preservation Fund Of Wilson County Inc

About this event

2026 Garden Party

204 Nash St

Wilson, NC 27893, USA

Member Ticket Garden Party
$30

Member entry to the annual Garden Party from 2-4 with access to all main activities and 2 complimentary drink tickets.

Non-Member Garden Party Ticket
$40

Guest entry to the annual Garden Party from 2-4 with access to all main activities and 2 complimentary drink tickets.

Member Combo Ticket
$55

Member entry to the annual Garden Party from 2-4 AND After Flowers party from 6-8 with access to all main activities and 2 complimentary drink tickets for each event.

Non-Member Combo Ticket
$65

Guest entry to the annual Garden Party from 2-4 AND After Flowers party from 6-8 with access to all main activities and 2 complimentary drink tickets for each event.

Member After Flowers Party Ticket
$30

Member entry to the After Flowers party from 6-8 with access to all main activities and 2 complimentary drink tickets.

Non-Member After Flowers Party Ticket
$40

Guest entry to the After Flowers party from 6-8 with access to all main activities and 2 complimentary drink tickets.

Donation in liue of Ticket
Pay what you can

For those who wish to donate to these events but cannot attend, we welcome any donation amount and thank you kindly!

After Flowers - Drag Show (Entry only)
$20

Entry for one attendee to the after-hours drag show from 6 PM - 8 PM. Cash Bar and Snack options available separately, after entry.

Add a donation for Historical Preservation Fund Of Wilson County Inc

$

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