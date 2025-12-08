Grand Chapter of MA Order of the Eastern Star

Hosted by

Grand Chapter of MA Order of the Eastern Star

About this event

2026 "Garden Party" MA Grand Chapter Session

31 Andrews Pkwy

Devens, MA 01434, USA

In-State Registration
$20

MA Grand Chapter members only

Out of State Registration
$25

Out of State OES members only

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 "Arrival of the Adventurers" Banquet
$50

Meal choice will show if selected.

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 "Adventurers" Banquet
$45

Meal Choice: Wild Mushroom Ravioli

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 "Exploring the World of Friendship"
$52

Grand Representatives Banquet

Meal Choice: Grilled Sirloin


Hilton Garden Inn

Doors open at 2 pm for Memorabilia distribution

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 "Exploring the World of Friendship"
$43

Grand Representatives Banquet

Meal Choice: Baked Haddock


Hilton Garden Inn

Doors open at 2 pm for Memorabilia distribution

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 "Exploring the World of Friendship"
$35

Grand Representatives Banquet

Meal Choice: Eggplant Parmesan


Hilton Garden Inn

Doors open at 2 pm for Memorabilia distribution

Thursday, May 14, 2026 PGM & PGP Luncheon and Meeting
$35

Past Grand Matron's and Past Grand Patron's Association Luncheon and Meeting

Meal Choice will show if selected


Thursday, May 14, 2026 Beacons of Light Ice Cream Social
$20

Hilton Garden Inn

Friday, May 15, 2026 Installation Reception
$17.50

Hilton Garden Inn

Sandwich choice will show if selected

Saturday, May 16, 2026 "Tea for Two" Breakfast Buffet
$31

Devens Common Center

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!