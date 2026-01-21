St Arbor Community Development Inc

Hosted by

St Arbor Community Development Inc

About this event

2026 Garden to Table Gala Sponsorship Opportunities

25631 Smotherman Rd

Frisco, TX 75033, USA

Seed Sower
$500

Includes:

-Social media call out

-2 tickets to the event

Rooted Supporter
$750

Includes:

-Social media call out

-Recognition on program

-4 tickets to the event

Heirloom Guardian
$1,000

Includes:

-Social media call out

-Recognition on program

-Recognition on website

-6 tickets to the event

Garden Champion
$2,500

Includes:

-Social media call out

-Recognition on program

-Recognition on website

-Primary Sponsor Recognition and Email Blasts and advertising billboards

-8 tickets to the event

Add a donation for St Arbor Community Development Inc

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