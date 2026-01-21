2026 Garden to Table Gala Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Includes:
-Social media call out
-2 tickets to the event
Includes:
-Social media call out
-Recognition on program
-4 tickets to the event
Includes:
-Social media call out
-Recognition on program
-Recognition on website
-6 tickets to the event
Includes:
-Social media call out
-Recognition on program
-Recognition on website
-Primary Sponsor Recognition and Email Blasts and advertising billboards
-8 tickets to the event
$
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