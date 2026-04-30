Laurel Historical Society Inc

Hosted by

Laurel Historical Society Inc

About this event

2026 Garden Tour

817 Main St

Laurel, MD 20707, USA

Non-Member Ticket
$30
Available until Jun 12

The location of tour stops and a map will be shared with attendees the day of the tour.

Member Ticket
$25
Available until Jun 12

This ticket is for current LHS members only. Members will also receive access to a special members-only garden.


The location of tour stops and a map will be shared with attendees the day of the tour.

Child Ticket (12 and under)
Free

This ticket is only for guests 12 and under. An adult ticket must be purchased along with this ticket, or your order will be cancelled.


The location of tour stops and a map will be shared with attendees the day of the tour.

Add a donation for Laurel Historical Society Inc

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