Garfield High School PTSA

Hosted by

Garfield High School PTSA

About this event

2026 Garfield Grad Night

400 23rd Ave

Seattle, WA 98122, USA

Grad Night Ticket
$220

This option covers the full cost of the ticket and transportation, and makes Grad Night possible for all. Please use it if your family is able.

Sponsor a Student
Pay what you can

Pay for another student that might not be able to afford to go otherwise, and help the PTSA. Ticket sales alone only cover half of the cost of this event.

Reduced Price Ticket
$120

Use this if full price is a burden to your family.

Need an even lower rate
$40

NOT SOLD OUT: Discount codes available from Mr Rees and Ms Sloan, if you qualify for Free/Reduced Lunch. (Not sold out, but are limited.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!