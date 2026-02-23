2026 Garfield Grad Night

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About this event
This option covers the full cost of the ticket and transportation, and makes Grad Night possible for all. Please use it if your family is able.
Pay for another student that might not be able to afford to go otherwise, and help the PTSA. Ticket sales alone only cover half of the cost of this event.
Use this if full price is a burden to your family.
NOT SOLD OUT: Discount codes available from Mr Rees and Ms Sloan, if you qualify for Free/Reduced Lunch. (Not sold out, but are limited.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!