Garland ISD Education Foundation

Hosted by

Garland ISD Education Foundation

About this event

2026 Garland ISD Education Foundation Golf Tournament

600 W Campbell Rd

Garland, TX 75044, USA

Eagle Sponsor
$10,000

-Three teams (12 players)

-Prominent listing

-Company logo on one gift item

Birdie Sponsor
$6,500

-Two teams (8 players)

-Company logo on gift item

Awards Sponsor
$6,500

-Two teams (8 players)

-Company logo on awards

Hole-In-One Sponsor
$3,500

-One teams (4 players)

-Company logo on designated holes

Driving Range Sponsor
$3,500

-One teams (4 players)

-Company logo on driving range

Interactive Hole Sponsor
$2,500

-One teams (4 players)

-Company representatives may greet golfers and provide promotional items at holes; games are not permitted

Corporate Sponsor
$1,750

-One teams (4 players)

-Signage on course

Hole Sponsor
$750

-Company logo on sign placed at hole

-No playing spots with this sponsorship

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