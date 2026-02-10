2026 Garland ISD Education Foundation Golf Tournament

About this event
-Three teams (12 players)
-Prominent listing
-Company logo on one gift item
-Two teams (8 players)
-Company logo on gift item
-Two teams (8 players)
-Company logo on awards
-One teams (4 players)
-Company logo on designated holes
-One teams (4 players)
-Company logo on driving range
-One teams (4 players)
-Company representatives may greet golfers and provide promotional items at holes; games are not permitted
-One teams (4 players)
-Signage on course
-Company logo on sign placed at hole
-No playing spots with this sponsorship
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