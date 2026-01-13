2026 Garrett County Health & Wellness Fair Sponsorships

Ad: Full page in Health Fair Booklet (5 in. wide x 8 in. tall)

Listing on Health Fair Facebook Page

Listing: Garrett 8 Cinemas Slide (Deadline 2/26)

Listing: Large Scale Advertisements (Deadline 2/26)

Mention: Articles published about Health Fair (Deadline 3/12)

Mention: Radio Ads about Health Fair (Deadline 3/12) Special article published about Title Sponsor(s) of Health Fair (Deadline 3/19)

*Includes THREE vendor tables at the Health Fair