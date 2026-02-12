2026 Gateway Warrior Classic - Team Registration

Hosted by
About this event
This is the highest level of competition and includes players of elite skill. Team Registration includes 20 Players Max, 4 games guaranteed, and Championships Sunday.
We have 4 Alpha team slots available.
This is a competitive division. Players at this level have been playing for several years. Team Registration includes 20 Players Max, 4 games guaranteed, and Championships Sunday.
We have 8 Bravo team slots available.
This is a recreational division. Players at this level have little to no experience playing through or past high school. Team Registration includes 20 Players Max, 4 games guaranteed, and Championships Sunday.
We have 8 Charlie team slots available.
This is a beginner division. Players at this level have little to no experience playing hockey before joining Warrior hockey. Team Registration includes 20 Players Max, 4 games guaranteed, and Championships Sunday.
We have 12 Delta team slots available.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!