2026 Gateway Warrior Classic - Team Registration

750 Casino Center Dr

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Team Registration - Alpha
$1,250

This is the highest level of competition and includes players of elite skill. Team Registration includes 20 Players Max, 4 games guaranteed, and Championships Sunday.

We have 4 Alpha team slots available.

Team Registration - Bravo
$1,250

This is a competitive division. Players at this level have been playing for several years. Team Registration includes 20 Players Max, 4 games guaranteed, and Championships Sunday.

We have 8 Bravo team slots available.

Team Registration - Charlie
$1,250

This is a recreational division. Players at this level have little to no experience playing through or past high school. Team Registration includes 20 Players Max, 4 games guaranteed, and Championships Sunday.

We have 8 Charlie team slots available.

Team Registration - Delta
$1,250

This is a beginner division. Players at this level have little to no experience playing hockey before joining Warrior hockey. Team Registration includes 20 Players Max, 4 games guaranteed, and Championships Sunday.

We have 12 Delta team slots available.

