2026 Gayla Ball Buffet Dinner & Dance

This ticket is good for any open seating. If you cannot pay the full ticket price, instead of using this form, email [email protected] with your contact information.
This ticket is for a group of 8 to reserve a table together. Please email the names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers of your guests to: [email protected]
This ticket is for a group of 10 to reserve a table together.
Please email the names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers of your guests to: [email protected]
This donation allows another to attend even if they can not afford a ticket. Thank you for your generosity.
If this $125/table option appeals to you, we encourage you to purchase or donate flower arrangements for multiple tables to ensure your organization’s brand visibility at the event.
Placed just outside the ballroom, your organization's signage will be visible throughout the evening, where guests can pick up your promotional materials to learn more about your business.
Your organization's name will be prominently featured at each of the two event bar stations, which will be open and serving drinks all night, 7 pm to 10:45 pm.
Your organization’s name will be prominently featured on signage at the Happy Hour entrance, 6-7 pm, for all guests to see!
Bring 10 of your own guests to the event, or treat others from the LGBTQ+ community who are economically unable to attend on their own. Signage on the table will indicate your organization's sponsorship. And if you want to buy more than one table, we are delighted to assist!
Consider buying a ticket for one or more deserving individuals who would enjoy, attending the Ball. You can choose for whom you’d like to buy a ticket. Or, you, can leave it to us to select a deserving recipient. All recipients will know of your, generosity when they pick up their ticket.
