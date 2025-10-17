Gaston County Extension and Community Association

Hosted by

Gaston County Extension and Community Association

About this event

2026 GC ECA Membership

959 Osceola St

Gastonia, NC 28054, USA

Active Member
$30

$5.00 late fee is charged after 11/15/25.

New Member Enrollment
$25

This includes $10 State ECA Dues

Family Member
$20

For each additional member in the same household AFTER purchasing one (1) Active Member. This includes $10 State Dues

Twisted Stitchers Specialty Group Dues
$12

You must purchase an ACTIVE MEMBERSHIP in addition to the Twisted Stitchers Dues to be recognized as a member of the group

Quilt Makers Group Dues
$12

You must purchase an ACTIVE MEMBERSHIP in addition to the Quilt Makers Dues to be recognized as a member of the group

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!