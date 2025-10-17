2026 GC ECA Membership

Hosted by
About this event
Gastonia, NC 28054, USA
$5.00 late fee is charged after 11/15/25.
This includes $10 State ECA Dues
For each additional member in the same household AFTER purchasing one (1) Active Member. This includes $10 State Dues
You must purchase an ACTIVE MEMBERSHIP in addition to the Twisted Stitchers Dues to be recognized as a member of the group
You must purchase an ACTIVE MEMBERSHIP in addition to the Quilt Makers Dues to be recognized as a member of the group
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!