2026 GCCPOA 30TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

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About this event
$
Join us for a great day of golf in support of the GCCPOA. This ticket includes everything you need for a fun, competitive, and well-run tournament experience.
Your Player Registration Includes:
Open to golfers of all skill levels. Spots are limited — we encourage early registration.
🎉 Get Excited — See What’s Already In!
Sponsors, prizes, booths, donations & more are being announced on the Facebook Event page.
👉 https://www.facebook.com/share/17p9qeqXib/
Save when you register as a team!
Register your foursome together and enjoy a discounted rate while supporting the GCCPOA. Perfect for friends, coworkers, or businesses looking to play together.
Foursome Registration Includes (for all 4 players):
Please include all player names at checkout or email them to the tournament organizer.
🎉 Get Excited — See What’s Already In!
Players and sponsors, prizes and booths, donations & more are being announced on the Facebook Event page.
👉 https://www.facebook.com/share/17p9qeqXib/
Total Value: $150+
🎟️ One easy add-on. Big savings. More chances to win.
Package Includes:
• 1 Door Prize Ticket (Added FREE!)
• 20 Raffle Tickets (A $100 value — $5 each)
• 1 Putt: Wine & Spirits Putting Experience
(A $10 value — prizes up to $100!)
• 2 Mulligans (A $20 value)
• 1 Putting String (A $10 value)
• 1 Helicopter Ball Drop Entry
(A $10 value — 50/50 split between winner and charity)
Upgrade your tournament experience with the Super Ticket Package — the best value for maximizing fun, prizes, and on-course advantages throughout the day.
💡 Pro Tip:
Purchase your Super Ticket Package in advance on Zeffy and we’ll have it pre-packaged and ready for pickup at registration, making your check-in quick and seamless.
Super Tickets purchased day-of are still available, but will require additional processing at check-in — which may slow things down for you and everyone behind you in line 😉
👉 Help us keep registration moving and grab yours ahead of time!
Help Make the 30th Annual Chief’s Golf Tournament a Success!
Volunteers play a vital role in making this event run smoothly, and we are grateful for your time and support. Whether you’re helping with registration, contests, auctions, or general tournament operations, your involvement directly supports the mission of the Gulf Coast Chief Petty Officers Association (GCCPOA).
Volunteer Roles May Include:
No prior experience is required — just a positive attitude and willingness to help.
Important Volunteer Information:
Thank you for donating your time to support the GCCPOA and the Bay County community.
📧 Questions about volunteering? Contact us at [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!