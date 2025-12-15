2026 GCCPOA 30TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Total Value: $150+

🎟️ One easy add-on. Big savings. More chances to win.

Package Includes:

• 1 Door Prize Ticket (Added FREE!)

• 20 Raffle Tickets (A $100 value — $5 each)

• 1 Putt: Wine & Spirits Putting Experience

(A $10 value — prizes up to $100!)

• 2 Mulligans (A $20 value)

• 1 Putting String (A $10 value)

• 1 Helicopter Ball Drop Entry

(A $10 value — 50/50 split between winner and charity)





Upgrade your tournament experience with the Super Ticket Package — the best value for maximizing fun, prizes, and on-course advantages throughout the day.





💡 Pro Tip:

Purchase your Super Ticket Package in advance on Zeffy and we’ll have it pre-packaged and ready for pickup at registration, making your check-in quick and seamless.

Super Tickets purchased day-of are still available, but will require additional processing at check-in — which may slow things down for you and everyone behind you in line 😉

👉 Help us keep registration moving and grab yours ahead of time!