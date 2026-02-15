Grove City High School Band Boosters

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Grove City High School Band Boosters

2026 GCHS Band Fall Vendor Payments

4665 Hoover Rd

Grove City, OH 43123, USA

Small 4ft x 8ft booth
$105

(approximtely 32 square feet of space)

Medium 4ft x 11ft booth
$115

(approxiately 44 square feet of space)

Medium 4ft x 13ft booth
$120

(approximately 52 square feet of space)

Large 8ft x 8ft booth
$125

(approximately 64 square feet of space)

Extra Large 4ft x 18ft booth
$130

(approximately 72 square feet of space)

Extra Large 8ft x 11ft booth
$135

(approximately 88 square feet of space)

Extra Large 8ft x 13ft booth
$145

(approximately 104 square feet of space)

Extra Table
$10

$10 per table with advanced purchased based on the size of space leased (tables are $15 of purchased the day of the event)

Electric Access
$5

$5 per outlet in advance based on availability at location selected. Restricted to one outlet per lessee unless additional capacity is available. Lessee must provide own electricl cords which must be UL approved. Lessor recommends power-strip cords with surge and circuit breaker protection in lengths of 25-50 feet. Lessee is limited to 600 volts per space (electric is $15 if purchased on day of event)

Extra Fee
$1

This is for any additional fees generated during the exchange of booths or any other fees owed during the purchasing process. This is paid in $1 increments.

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