2026 GCHS Band Fall Vendor Payments

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(approximtely 32 square feet of space)
(approxiately 44 square feet of space)
(approximately 52 square feet of space)
(approximately 64 square feet of space)
(approximately 72 square feet of space)
(approximately 88 square feet of space)
(approximately 104 square feet of space)
$10 per table with advanced purchased based on the size of space leased (tables are $15 of purchased the day of the event)
$5 per outlet in advance based on availability at location selected. Restricted to one outlet per lessee unless additional capacity is available. Lessee must provide own electricl cords which must be UL approved. Lessor recommends power-strip cords with surge and circuit breaker protection in lengths of 25-50 feet. Lessee is limited to 600 volts per space (electric is $15 if purchased on day of event)
This is for any additional fees generated during the exchange of booths or any other fees owed during the purchasing process. This is paid in $1 increments.
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