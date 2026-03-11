Greyhound Booster Club

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Greyhound Booster Club

About this event

2026 GCHS Junior Tennis League

4665 Hoover Rd

Grove City, OH 43123, USA

Junior League Session 1
$125

Please register 1 camper per purchase. Session 1 takes place from June 16th through July 2nd, 10:30-12:00 each week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Junior League Session 2
$125

Please register 1 camper per purchase. Session 2 takes place from July 21st through August 6th, 10:30-12:00 each week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Junior League Both Sessions (Session 1 and 2)
$200

Please register 1 camper per purchase. Session 1 takes place from June 16th through July 2nd, 10:30-12:00 each week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Session 2 takes place from July 21st through August 6th, 10:30-12:00 each week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

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