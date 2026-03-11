2026 GCHS Junior Tennis League

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About this event
Please register 1 camper per purchase. Session 1 takes place from June 16th through July 2nd, 10:30-12:00 each week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Please register 1 camper per purchase. Session 2 takes place from July 21st through August 6th, 10:30-12:00 each week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Please register 1 camper per purchase. Session 1 takes place from June 16th through July 2nd, 10:30-12:00 each week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Session 2 takes place from July 21st through August 6th, 10:30-12:00 each week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!