2026 GDMF 3x3 Tournament

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About this event
Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. No player on a team may be over 12 years old on the day of the tournament.
Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. No player on a team may be over 12 years old on the day of the tournament.
Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. No player on a team may be over 15 years old on the day of the tournament.
Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. No player on a team may be over 15 years old on the day of the tournament.
Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. No player on a team may be over 18 years old on the first day of the tournament.
Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. No player on a team may be over 18 years old on the first day of the tournament.
Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. A team has one or more players at least 19 years old on the first day of the tournament.
Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. All players must be 30 years or older on the first day of the tournament. If a team has a player age 19-29, they must play in the 19+ division
Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. A team has one or more players at least 19 years old on the first day of the tournament.
Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. All players must be 30 years or older on the first day of the tournament. If a team has a player age 19-29, they must play in the 19+ division
Register your team and request a tournament sponsor to cover your entry fee by selecting this ticket option. Please fill out all information.
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