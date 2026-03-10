2026 Geek Squad Academy Sponsorship Payment Form

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About this event
As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as a leading partner for Geek Squad Academy. Your sponsorship helps make this free two-day STEAM camp possible for Chattanooga’s youth by supporting program delivery, materials, meals, and student participation.
Presenting Sponsors receive premier recognition across event materials, communications, and program acknowledgments as a champion for innovation, education, and community impact.
Innovation Sponsors play a vital role in bringing Geek Squad Academy to life. Your investment helps expand access to meaningful STEAM learning opportunities and provides students with engaging experiences that introduce them to real-world technology and career pathways.
Innovation Sponsors receive prominent recognition as partners helping inspire the next generation of technology leaders.
Tech Champions help power the hands-on learning experiences that make Geek Squad Academy impactful. Your sponsorship supports technology activities, program materials, and interactive sessions that allow students to explore innovation and creativity through STEAM.
Tech Champions will receive enhanced recognition as supporters of technology education and youth empowerment.
Education Advocates help strengthen access to technology education and mentorship opportunities for students participating in Geek Squad Academy. Your support helps provide the tools, resources, and experiences that introduce youth to STEAM learning and future career possibilities.
Education Advocates will receive recognition as partners supporting youth development and educational opportunity.
Help make Geek Squad Academy possible for Chattanooga’s youth. Community Supporters play an important role in expanding access to hands-on STEAM learning by helping provide program materials, meals, and resources for participating students.
Community Supporters will be recognized as valued contributors helping inspire the next generation of innovators.
Become a Friend of Geek Squad Academy and help expand access to STEAM education for Chattanooga’s youth. Your support helps provide materials, meals, and hands-on learning experiences for students participating in this free two-day technology camp.
Friends of Geek Squad Academy will be recognized as supporters helping make this opportunity possible for local students.
Help a student experience the excitement of Geek Squad Academy by sponsoring their participation in the program. Your contribution helps cover meals, materials, and hands-on STEAM learning activities for one student during this free two-day camp.
Your support ensures that students from all backgrounds have the opportunity to explore technology, creativity, and future career pathways.
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