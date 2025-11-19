2026 Genealogy Series

Hosted by
About this event
Everything you need to know to reach your genealogy goals and keep your information organized.
Insights from Vital Records
All the clues you can find in Death, Marriage, and Birth records.
Leveraging Census Records and Newspapers
Using census records and newspapers to uncover the hidden stories you never knew!
Unearthing Immigration and Court Records
Discover how to find immigration and court records, including passenger lists, naturalization records, and various court documents.
Tracing Family Military History
Trace your family military history by understanding service branches, available records like muster rolls and DD214s, and where to find these important documents.
Discovering Family History through Land Records
Explore your family's past through land records with tools like land descriptions and plat, Sanborn, and survey maps.
Navigating Online Genealogy Resources
Learn how to effectively use online genealogy resources, including reputable sites like Ancestry and FamilySearch, while avoiding common pitfalls that could mislead your research.
Register for all sessions and save!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!