Chaska Historical Society Inc

Chaska Historical Society Inc

About this event

2026 Genealogy Series

112 W 4th St

Chaska, MN 55318, USA

Session 1: Getting Started with Genealogy - Jan 10
Free

Everything you need to know to reach your genealogy goals and keep your information organized. 

Session 2: Genealogy Goldmine - Feb 14
$20

Insights from Vital Records

All the clues you can find in Death, Marriage, and Birth records.

Session 3: Hidden Histories - Mar 14
$20

Leveraging Census Records and Newspapers

Using census records and newspapers to uncover the hidden stories you never knew!

Session 4: Borders and Benchmarks - Apr 11
$20

Unearthing Immigration and Court Records

Discover how to find immigration and court records, including passenger lists, naturalization records, and various court documents.

Session 5: Heroes Among Us - May 9
$20

Tracing Family Military History

Trace your family military history by understanding service branches, available records like muster rolls and DD214s, and where to find these important documents.

Session 6: Roots and Real Estate - Jun 13
$20

Discovering Family History through Land Records

Explore your family's past through land records with tools like land descriptions and plat, Sanborn, and survey maps.

Session 7: Digital Discoveries - Jul 11
$20

Navigating Online Genealogy Resources

Learn how to effectively use online genealogy resources, including reputable sites like Ancestry and FamilySearch, while avoiding common pitfalls that could mislead your research.

All Sessions
$100

Register for all sessions and save!

