Tallahassee Chapter George and Ellen Brown Family Reunion Committee

Hosted by

Tallahassee Chapter George and Ellen Brown Family Reunion Committee

About this event

2026 George and Ellen Brown Family Reunion

4111 Jackson Community Road

Vernon, FL 32462, USA

Ages 0-4 years old / per person
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. (Includes Reunion Shirt, All Meals, and All Activities)

Ages 5 –9 years old / per person (Copy)
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. (Includes Reunion Shirt, All Meals, and All Activities)

Ages 10 –12 years old / per person
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. (Includes Reunion Shirt, All Meals, and All Activities)

Ages 13 –74 years old / per person
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. (Includes Reunion Shirt, All Meals, and All Activities)

Ages 75 and up / per person
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. (Includes Reunion Shirt, All Meals, and All Activities)

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