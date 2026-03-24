2026 Georgetown Fair

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About this event
Carnival Armband Pre-Sale
$25 per armband
Armbands can be used any night of the fair. Ride unlimited rides all night long. Each night you ride, you'll need a new armband!
Carnival Dates: TUESDAY, JULY 14TH - SATURDAY, JULY 18TH
PRICE WILL INCREASE TO $30 MONDAY, JULY 13TH
Georgetown Fair Rodeo
Saturday, July 11, 2026
Start Time: 7 p.m.
Georgetown Fair Rodeo
Saturday, July 11, 2026
Start Time: 7 p.m.
Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant
Monday, July 13, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.
Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant
Monday, July 13, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.
Georgetown Fair Talent Contest
July 14, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.
Georgetown Fair Talent Contest
July 14, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association Racing - July 14, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association Racing - July 14, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.
ITPA Truck & Tractor Pull
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.
ITPA Truck & Tractor Pull
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.
Side by Side Rodeo
Thursday, July 16, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.
Side by Side Rodeo
Thursday, July 16, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.
Throwback on the Track Concert
Get ready for a night packed with the songs you know and the energy you love 🎶🔥
We’re bringing the ultimate throwback experience to the grandstand with live tribute-style performances that will have you singing from the first note to the last encore.
Sunset Strip 🎸
7:00 PM – 8:30 PM
High-energy, hair band anthems, and classic rock hits that will take you straight back.
90’s Daughter🎤
9:00 PM –10:30 PM
All your favorite 90’s throwbacks and sing-along favorites to close out the night.
This isn’t just a concert—it’s a full-on throwback party under the summer sky.
Advance Tickets: $10
Day of Event: $15
Grab your crew and get ready for one of the best nights of the fair!
Demolition Derby
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Start Time: 7 p.m.
Demolition Derby
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Start Time: 7 p.m.
$
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