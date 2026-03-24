2026 Georgetown Fair

Throwback on the Track Concert



Get ready for a night packed with the songs you know and the energy you love 🎶🔥



We’re bringing the ultimate throwback experience to the grandstand with live tribute-style performances that will have you singing from the first note to the last encore.



Sunset Strip 🎸

7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

High-energy, hair band anthems, and classic rock hits that will take you straight back.



90’s Daughter🎤

9:00 PM –10:30 PM

All your favorite 90’s throwbacks and sing-along favorites to close out the night.



This isn’t just a concert—it’s a full-on throwback party under the summer sky.



Advance Tickets: $10

Day of Event: $15



Grab your crew and get ready for one of the best nights of the fair!