Georgetown Agricultural Fair Association Inc

Hosted by

Georgetown Agricultural Fair Association Inc

About this event

2026 Georgetown Fair

413 N Seminary St

Georgetown, IL 61846, USA

Carnival Armband Pre-Sale!
$25

Carnival Armband Pre-Sale
$25 per armband

Armbands can be used any night of the fair. Ride unlimited rides all night long. Each night you ride, you'll need a new armband!

Carnival Dates: TUESDAY, JULY 14TH - SATURDAY, JULY 18TH

PRICE WILL INCREASE TO $30 MONDAY, JULY 13TH

Rodeo - ADULT
$15

Georgetown Fair Rodeo
Saturday, July 11, 2026
Start Time: 7 p.m.

Rodeo - CHILD
$5

Georgetown Fair Rodeo
Saturday, July 11, 2026
Start Time: 7 p.m.

Queen Pageant - ADULT
$8

Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant
Monday, July 13, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.

Queen Pageant - CHILD
$4

Miss Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant
Monday, July 13, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.

Talent Contest - ADULT
$5

Georgetown Fair Talent Contest
July 14, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.

Talent Contest - CHILD
$2

Georgetown Fair Talent Contest
July 14, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.

Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association Racing - ADULT
$5

Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association Racing - July 14, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.

Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association Racing - CHILD
$2

Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association Racing - July 14, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.

ITPA Truck & Tractor Pull - ADULT
$10

ITPA Truck & Tractor Pull
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.

ITPA Truck & Tractor Pull - CHILD
$5

ITPA Truck & Tractor Pull
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.

Side by Side Rodeo - ADULT
$5

Side by Side Rodeo
Thursday, July 16, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.

Side by Side Rodeo - CHILD
$2

Side by Side Rodeo
Thursday, July 16, 2026
Start Time: 6 p.m.

Throwback on the Track Concert
$10
Available until Jul 16

Throwback on the Track Concert

Get ready for a night packed with the songs you know and the energy you love 🎶🔥

We’re bringing the ultimate throwback experience to the grandstand with live tribute-style performances that will have you singing from the first note to the last encore.

Sunset Strip 🎸
7:00 PM – 8:30 PM
High-energy, hair band anthems, and classic rock hits that will take you straight back.

90’s Daughter🎤
9:00 PM –10:30 PM
All your favorite 90’s throwbacks and sing-along favorites to close out the night.

This isn’t just a concert—it’s a full-on throwback party under the summer sky.

Advance Tickets: $10
Day of Event: $15

Grab your crew and get ready for one of the best nights of the fair!

Demo Derby - ADULT
$15

Demolition Derby
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Start Time: 7 p.m.

Demo Derby - CHILD
$5

Demolition Derby
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Start Time: 7 p.m.

Add a donation for Georgetown Agricultural Fair Association Inc

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