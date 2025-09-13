2026 Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival

3499 US-76

Hiawassee, GA 30546, USA

Early Bird General Admission (two days)
$35

Your ticket covers access to all festival sessions on Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11: storytelling, workshops, and more!

Early Bird General Admission (Friday, April 10)
$20

Your ticket covers access to all festival sessions on Friday, April 10: storytelling, workshops, and more!

Early Bird General Admission (Saturday, April 11)
$20

Your ticket covers access to all festival sessions on Saturday, April 11: storytelling, workshops, and more!

Early Bird Senior/Military Admission (two days)
$25

Your ticket covers access to all festival sessions on Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11: storytelling, workshops, and more!

Early Bird Senior/Military Admission (Friday, April 10)
$15

Your ticket covers access to all festival sessions on Friday, April 10: storytelling, workshops, and more!

Early Bird Senior/Military Admission (Saturday, April 11)
$15

Your ticket covers access to all festival sessions on Saturday, April 11: storytelling, workshops, and more!

Students 18 and under and YHC students
free

Your free ticket covers access to all festival sessions on Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11: storytelling, workshops, and more!

Teacher bringing a class (in person)
free

Your free ticket covers access to all festival sessions on Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11: storytelling, workshops, and more!

College student (two days)
$25

Your ticket covers access to all festival sessions on Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11: storytelling, workshops, and more!

College student (Friday, April 10)
$15

Your ticket covers access to all festival sessions on Friday, April 10: storytelling, workshops, and more!

College student (Saturday, April 11)
$15

Your ticket covers access to all festival sessions on Saturday, April 11: storytelling, workshops, and more!

FREE in-person ticket for low-income individuals
free

Your free ticket covers access to all festival sessions on Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11: storytelling, workshops, and more!

FREE in-person ticket for individuals with disabilities
free

Your free ticket covers access to all festival sessions on Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11: storytelling, workshops, and more!

Online Viewing: General Admission
$15

If you can't attend the festival in person but don't want to miss the fun, sign up for an online viewing ticket. Selected sessions will be live streamed during the festival, and we will also have a professional videographer recording all of the storytelling sessions and workshops for your viewing enjoyment. We will send you a link to the recordings afterward. One ticket is good for everyone in your household/group.

Online viewing: student groups and teachers
free

If you can't attend the festival in person but don't want to miss the fun, sign up for an online viewing ticket. Selected sessions will be live streamed during the festival, and we will also have a professional videographer recording all of the storytelling sessions and workshops for your viewing enjoyment. We will send you a link to the recordings afterward. One ticket is good for everyone in your household/group.

Online viewing: FREE for individuals with low income
free

If you can't attend the festival in person but don't want to miss the fun, sign up for an online viewing ticket. Selected sessions will be live streamed during the festival, and we will also have a professional videographer recording all of the storytelling sessions and workshops for your viewing enjoyment. We will send you a link to the recordings afterward. One ticket is good for everyone in your household/group.

Online viewing: FREE for individuals with disabilities
free

If you can't attend the festival in person but don't want to miss the fun, sign up for an online viewing ticket. Selected sessions will be live streamed during the festival, and we will also have a professional videographer recording all of the storytelling sessions and workshops for your viewing enjoyment. We will send you a link to the recordings afterward. One ticket is good for everyone in your household/group.

