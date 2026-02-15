2026 | "Get In Gear" Family Bike Rally

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About this event
Priced per single rider. Event shirts given to pre-registered by April 20th. Day of price is $20 per person and shirts sizes are not guaranteed.
Priced per household. Note: select quantity as "1" for your entire household. Event shirts guaranteed to pre-registered by April 20th.
Donation of $100 or more: // Your business name will be placed on the back of the T-shirts // Sponsors will receive 2 free Bike Rally tickets at registration the morning of the event. // Accreditation on www.TrapPondPartners.com, with a link to your website.
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