Trap Pond Partners

Hosted by

Trap Pond Partners

About this event

2026 | "Get In Gear" Family Bike Rally

Baldcypress Nature Center

15554 Hickory Road, Laurel, DE, 19956

Registration | Single (Day of)
$20

Priced per single rider. Event shirts given to pre-registered by April 20th. Day of price is $20 per person and shirts sizes are not guaranteed.

Registration | Household
$35

Priced per household. Note: select quantity as "1" for your entire household. Event shirts guaranteed to pre-registered by April 20th.

Event Sponsorship
$100

Donation of $100 or more: // Your business name will be placed on the back of the T-shirts // Sponsors will receive 2 free Bike Rally tickets at registration the morning of the event. // Accreditation on www.TrapPondPartners.com, with a link to your website.

Add a donation for Trap Pond Partners

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