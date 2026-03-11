2026 Getting in Good Trouble Awards & Scholarship Luncheon (Vendor/Exhibitor)

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About this event
Showcase your business or organization during the GIGT Awards & Scholarship Luncheon by securing a Vendor/Exhibitor Table. This opportunity allows you to engage with attendees, share information about your products or services, sell your merchandise or products, and increase your visibility among community leaders, supporters, and event guests.
Your Vendor/Exhibitor package includes:
Please note: This package does not include a meal at the luncheon.
We look forward to highlighting your organization as part of this meaningful event supporting scholarships and community impact.
Showcase your business or organization during the GIGT Awards & Scholarship Luncheon by securing a Vendor/Exhibitor Table. This opportunity allows you to engage with attendees, share information about your products or services, sell your merchandise or products, and increase your visibility among community leaders, supporters, and event guests.
Your Vendor/Exhibitor package includes:
We look forward to highlighting your organization as part of this meaningful event supporting scholarships and community impact.
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