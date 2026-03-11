Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Gamma Delta Sigma Chapter

Hosted by

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Gamma Delta Sigma Chapter

About this event

2026 Getting in Good Trouble Awards & Scholarship Luncheon (Vendor/Exhibitor)

3000 S John Young Pkwy

Orlando, FL 32805, USA

Vendor/Exhibitor (Without Meal)
$200

Showcase your business or organization during the GIGT Awards & Scholarship Luncheon by securing a Vendor/Exhibitor Table. This opportunity allows you to engage with attendees, share information about your products or services, sell your merchandise or products, and increase your visibility among community leaders, supporters, and event guests.

Your Vendor/Exhibitor package includes:

  • One 6-foot display table with linen in a prominent lobby location
  • Listing in the official souvenir booklet distributed to all attendees
  • Opportunity to promote and display your products, services, or materials during the event

Please note: This package does not include a meal at the luncheon.


We look forward to highlighting your organization as part of this meaningful event supporting scholarships and community impact.

Vendor/Exhibitor (With Meal)
$250

Showcase your business or organization during the GIGT Awards & Scholarship Luncheon by securing a Vendor/Exhibitor Table. This opportunity allows you to engage with attendees, share information about your products or services, sell your merchandise or products, and increase your visibility among community leaders, supporters, and event guests.

Your Vendor/Exhibitor package includes:

  • One 6-foot display table with linen in a prominent lobby location
  • Listing in the official souvenir booklet distributed to all attendees
  • Opportunity to promote and display your products, services, or materials during the event

We look forward to highlighting your organization as part of this meaningful event supporting scholarships and community impact.

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