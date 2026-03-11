2026 Getting in Good Trouble Awards & Scholarship Luncheon (Vendor/Exhibitor)

Showcase your business or organization during the GIGT Awards & Scholarship Luncheon by securing a Vendor/Exhibitor Table. This opportunity allows you to engage with attendees, share information about your products or services, sell your merchandise or products, and increase your visibility among community leaders, supporters, and event guests.

Your Vendor/Exhibitor package includes:

One 6-foot display table with linen in a prominent lobby location

Listing in the official souvenir booklet distributed to all attendees

Opportunity to promote and display your products, services, or materials during the event

Please note: This package does not include a meal at the luncheon.





We look forward to highlighting your organization as part of this meaningful event supporting scholarships and community impact.