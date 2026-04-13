Georgia Gerontology Society

Hosted by

Georgia Gerontology Society

About this event

2026 GGS Annual Conference - Early Bird Rate - AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 31st!

7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy

Buford, GA 30518, USA

MEMBER - Pay Online
$385
Available until May 31

FULL CONFERENCE - EARLY BIRD RATE

MEMBER - Mail check
Free
Available until May 31

AMOUNT DUE $385

FULL CONFERENCE - EARLY BIRD RATE


NON-MEMBER - Pay Online
$475
Available until May 31

FULL CONFERENCE - EARLY BIRD RATE


NON-MEMBER - Mail check
Free
Available until May 31

AMOUNT DUE $475

FULL CONFERENCE - EARLY BIRD RATE


PRESENTER/STUDENT/RETIRED/CAREGIVER - Pay Online
$300
Available until May 31

FULL CONFERENCE - EARLY BIRD RATE

PRESENTER/STUDENT/RETIRED/CAREGIVER - Mail check
Free
Available until May 31

AMOUNT DUE $300

FULL CONFERENCE - EARLY BIRD RATE

ONE Day Only - Member - Pay Online
$250
Available until May 31

ONE DAY ONLY - EARLY BIRD RATE

ONE Day Only - Member - Mail check
Free
Available until May 31

AMOUNT DUE $250

ONE DAY ONLY - EARLY BIRD RATE

ONE Day Only - Non-Member - Pay Online
$275
Available until May 31

AMOUNT DUE $275

ONE DAY ONLY - EARLY BIRD RATE

ONE Day Only - Non-Member - Mail check
Free
Available until May 31

AMOUNT DUE $275

ONE DAY ONLY - EARLY BIRD RATE

ONE DAY - PRESENTER/STUDENT/RETIRE/CAREGIVER
$175
Available until May 31

ONE DAY ONLY - EARLY BIRD RATE

ONE DAY - PRESENTER/STUDENT/RETIRE/CAREGIVER Mail check
Free
Available until May 31

AMOUNT DUE $175.

ONE DAY ONLY - EARLY BIRD RATE

BUDDY PASS - Pay Online
$175

Buddy Pass Includes 

Access to evening networking and social events 

Access to receptions and social gatherings included in the conference 

Buddy Pass Does NOT Include 

Educational sessions 

CE credits 

Entry to the Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon 


BUDDY PASS - Mail check
Free

AMOUNT DUE $175.


Buddy Pass Includes 

Access to evening networking and social events 

Access to receptions and social gatherings included in the conference 

Buddy Pass Does NOT Include 

Educational sessions 

CE credits 

Entry to the Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon 


AWARDS & MEETING LUNCHEON -07/28 - Pay Online
$120

PAY ONLINE

Ticket required only for guests not registered for the conference.

AWARDS & MEETING LUNCHEON -07/28 - Mail check
Free

AMOUNT DUE $120

Ticket required only for guests not registered for the conference.

CERTFICIATE OF ATTENDANCE (optional) - Pay Online
$30

This provides a general certificate confirming your attendance at the conference. It does not include session details or CE.

CERTFICIATE OF ATTENDANCE (optional) - Mail check
Free

AMOUNT DUE $30 This provides a general certificate confirming your attendance at the conference. It does not include session details or CE

CE FOR SOCIAL WORK (optional) - Pay Online
$30

Continuing Education (CE) Credit for Social Work – $30 We are in the process of securing CE approval for social work. Once approved, this option will provide documentation of CE credit hours and eligible sessions attended.

FULL participation is required to receive CE credit.

CE FOR SOCIAL WORK (optional) - Mail check
Free

AMOUNT DUE $30

Continuing Education (CE) Credit for Social Work – We are in the process of securing CE approval for social work. Once approved, this option will provide documentation of CE credit hours and eligible sessions attended. FULL participation is required to receive CE credit.

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