2026 GGS Annual Conference - Early Bird Rate - AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 31st!

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FULL CONFERENCE - EARLY BIRD RATE
AMOUNT DUE $385
FULL CONFERENCE - EARLY BIRD RATE
FULL CONFERENCE - EARLY BIRD RATE
AMOUNT DUE $475
FULL CONFERENCE - EARLY BIRD RATE
FULL CONFERENCE - EARLY BIRD RATE
AMOUNT DUE $300
FULL CONFERENCE - EARLY BIRD RATE
ONE DAY ONLY - EARLY BIRD RATE
AMOUNT DUE $250
ONE DAY ONLY - EARLY BIRD RATE
AMOUNT DUE $275
ONE DAY ONLY - EARLY BIRD RATE
AMOUNT DUE $275
ONE DAY ONLY - EARLY BIRD RATE
ONE DAY ONLY - EARLY BIRD RATE
AMOUNT DUE $175.
ONE DAY ONLY - EARLY BIRD RATE
Buddy Pass Includes
• Access to evening networking and social events
• Access to receptions and social gatherings included in the conference
Buddy Pass Does NOT Include
• Educational sessions
• CE credits
• Entry to the Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon
AMOUNT DUE $175.
Buddy Pass Includes
• Access to evening networking and social events
• Access to receptions and social gatherings included in the conference
Buddy Pass Does NOT Include
• Educational sessions
• CE credits
• Entry to the Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon
PAY ONLINE
Ticket required only for guests not registered for the conference.
AMOUNT DUE $120
Ticket required only for guests not registered for the conference.
This provides a general certificate confirming your attendance at the conference. It does not include session details or CE.
AMOUNT DUE $30 This provides a general certificate confirming your attendance at the conference. It does not include session details or CE
Continuing Education (CE) Credit for Social Work – $30 We are in the process of securing CE approval for social work. Once approved, this option will provide documentation of CE credit hours and eligible sessions attended.
FULL participation is required to receive CE credit.
AMOUNT DUE $30
Continuing Education (CE) Credit for Social Work – We are in the process of securing CE approval for social work. Once approved, this option will provide documentation of CE credit hours and eligible sessions attended. FULL participation is required to receive CE credit.
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