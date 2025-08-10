2026 GHS Project Graduation Flocking and Yard Signs

Offered by
MOST POPULAR OPTION. Did you get flocked? Want to keep those pesky pink birds out of your yard permanently? Help us keep the flock moving and continue to raise money for Project Graduation. With this donation, we will evict the flock and send it to the recipient of your choice. (List 2 recipients at checkout) The flock insurance ensures the flock will not return to you.
Did you get flocked? Get the birds outta there, pronto and send them to a friend. The flock *could* come back if you don't buy insurance! Help us keep the flock moving and continue to raise money for Project Graduation. With this donation, we will evict the flock and send it to a recipient of your choice. (List 2 recipients at checkout)
Did you get flocked? Get the birds outta there, pronto. The flock *could* come back if you don't buy insurance. With this donation, we will remove the flock.
With this donation, we will send a flock to a recipient of your choice. (List 2 recipients at checkout) Choose this option if you don't currently have a flock in your yard.
Display your class pride with a sign in your front yard! Pick up information will be emailed to you when they are available.
Optional...for only $20.00 more, have your sign delivered to your front yard!
