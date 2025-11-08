2025 Christmas Wish List

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Donate $100 to grow our scholarship fund! Donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE and membership is limited to 100 members each year. The Crown Club members will be listed in the program book, on a lobby sign, and will receive a thank you on social media.
The most visible symbol of the crowning achievement of being Miss Tennessee: the crown! Sponsor the crown for the 2026 Miss Tennessee.
Miss Tennessee's Teen 2026 will be crowned in June! Sponsor her crown and sash.
Our preliminary winners are truly outstanding. Help us honor them this year!
Our Teens are the future of the program. Sponsor a preliminary scholarship for a 2026 winner.
Miss Tennessee adds a crowning touch to the classroom and creates lasting memories for children across our state. With your donation, we will bring Miss Tennessee 2025 or 2026 to a school in your area!
Your donation goes to provide our contestants with canvas bags to help them travel throughout Miss Tennessee week.
Our contestants ride in style during competition week in passenger vans and buses. Help us ensure that they travel in style and safety!
We provide several meals for our Miss and Teen contestants during competition week. Help us keep them strong for all of the elements of competition!
Contestants work hard during competition week, and our backstage snack table is their favorite spot. Your donation helps us keep it stocked with goodies.
When they leave the stage contestants are hungry. Help us provide a meal to keep them fueled up!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!