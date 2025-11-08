Miss Tennessee Opportunity

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Miss Tennessee Opportunity

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2025 Christmas Wish List

Join the 2026 Crown Club item
Join the 2026 Crown Club
$100

Donate $100 to grow our scholarship fund! Donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE and membership is limited to 100 members each year. The Crown Club members will be listed in the program book, on a lobby sign, and will receive a thank you on social media.

Sponsor the Crown for Miss Tennessee 2026 item
Sponsor the Crown for Miss Tennessee 2026
$200

The most visible symbol of the crowning achievement of being Miss Tennessee: the crown! Sponsor the crown for the 2026 Miss Tennessee.

Sponsor the Crown and Sash for MIss Tennessee's Teen 2026 item
Sponsor the Crown and Sash for MIss Tennessee's Teen 2026
$275

Miss Tennessee's Teen 2026 will be crowned in June! Sponsor her crown and sash.

Sponsor a Miss Preliminary Scholarship item
Sponsor a Miss Preliminary Scholarship
$300

Our preliminary winners are truly outstanding. Help us honor them this year!

Sponsor a Teen Preliminary Scholarship item
Sponsor a Teen Preliminary Scholarship
$150

Our Teens are the future of the program. Sponsor a preliminary scholarship for a 2026 winner.

Sponsor a School Visit by Miss Tennessee item
Sponsor a School Visit by Miss Tennessee
$150

Miss Tennessee adds a crowning touch to the classroom and creates lasting memories for children across our state. With your donation, we will bring Miss Tennessee 2025 or 2026 to a school in your area!

Sponsor Contestant Bags item
Sponsor Contestant Bags
$150

Your donation goes to provide our contestants with canvas bags to help them travel throughout Miss Tennessee week.

Donation towards Contestant Travel item
Donation towards Contestant Travel
$75

Our contestants ride in style during competition week in passenger vans and buses. Help us ensure that they travel in style and safety!

Sponsor 5 Contestant Meals during Miss TN item
Sponsor 5 Contestant Meals during Miss TN
$50

We provide several meals for our Miss and Teen contestants during competition week. Help us keep them strong for all of the elements of competition!

Sponsor the Snack Table for Contestants during Miss TN item
Sponsor the Snack Table for Contestants during Miss TN
$25

Contestants work hard during competition week, and our backstage snack table is their favorite spot. Your donation helps us keep it stocked with goodies.

Sponsor a Contestant Meal for Miss TN Week item
Sponsor a Contestant Meal for Miss TN Week
$10

When they leave the stage contestants are hungry. Help us provide a meal to keep them fueled up!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!