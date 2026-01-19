2026 Gill Hall Elementary Night at the Races

About this event
Your admission ticket includes a buffet dinner and there will be an CASH bar. All attendees MUST be at least 21 years old.
Reserve a table to ensure that your group sits together. There is 10 seats per table and ALL SEATS must be filled. Ticket is not included with this and will need to be purchased as well.
Become the proud owner of one of the racehorses. We have 100 racehorses up for sale. There will be 10 horses per race. Buy a horse and name it WHATEVER you'd like.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!