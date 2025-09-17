2026 Girlfriends Gala

2521 Burningtree Dr SE

Decatur, AL 35603, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
  • 2 reserved tables for 16 guests
  • 2 drink tickets per guest
  • 2 raffle tickets per guest
  • Complimentary table clean-up after the event
  • Speaking opportunity at the event
  • Logo most prominently placed on promotional materials, signage, and website
  • Exclusive feature in newsletter
  • Event slide recognition (highlighted placement)
  • Shout-out during raffle drawing and opportunity to provide a raffle gift
  • Individual social media post recognizing sponsorship
  • Premium seating closest to the stage
Gold Sponsor
$3,500
  • 1 reserved table for 8 guests
  • 1 drink ticket per guest
  • 1 raffle ticket per guest
  • Logo on promotional materials and website
  • Recognition in event program and slideshow
  • Newsletter feature (sponsor highlight)
  • Shout-out during raffle drawing and opportunity to provide a raffle gift
  • Group social media thank you post
  • Priority table placement
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
  • 1 reserved table for 8 guests
  • Logo on promotional materials and website
  • Recognition in event program and slideshow
  • Shout-out during raffle drawing and opportunity to provide a raffle gift
  • Group social media thank you post
