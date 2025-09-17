United Way Of Morgan County
2026 Girlfriends Gala
2521 Burningtree Dr SE
Decatur, AL 35603, USA
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
2 reserved tables for 16 guests
2 drink tickets per guest
2 raffle tickets per guest
Complimentary table clean-up after the event
Speaking opportunity at the event
Logo most prominently placed on promotional materials, signage, and website
Exclusive feature in newsletter
Event slide recognition (highlighted placement)
Shout-out during raffle drawing and opportunity to provide a raffle gift
Individual social media post recognizing sponsorship
Premium seating closest to the stage
Gold Sponsor
$3,500
1 reserved table for 8 guests
1 drink ticket per guest
1 raffle ticket per guest
Logo on promotional materials and website
Recognition in event program and slideshow
Newsletter feature (sponsor highlight)
Shout-out during raffle drawing and opportunity to provide a raffle gift
Group social media thank you post
Priority table placement
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
1 reserved table for 8 guests
Logo on promotional materials and website
Recognition in event program and slideshow
Shout-out during raffle drawing and opportunity to provide a raffle gift
Group social media thank you post
