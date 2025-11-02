2026 Big Blue Rams Registration payment (5's 7's girls flag, and Calloway fitness program)

Hosted by
About this event
Fees will provide players with a Game uniform (jersey and shorts) and cost to join the Farm league tournaments.
Don't forget the additional, required expenses which are not covered by this Registration fee.
You can pay for half now, the other half needs to be paid for before uniforms can be handed out to your player
Off season training (3rd/4th grade)
Pay half now, login to pay the other half later
uniform deposit
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!