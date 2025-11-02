Big Blue Youth Sports Association

Hosted by

Big Blue Youth Sports Association

About this event

2026 Big Blue Rams Registration payment (5's 7's girls flag, and Calloway fitness program)

2026 girls flag, 7v7 and 5v5 Football Registration Fee
$150

Fees will provide players with a Game uniform (jersey and shorts) and cost to join the Farm league tournaments.

Don't forget the additional, required expenses which are not covered by this Registration fee.

3/4 grade 7v7
$100
2026 1/2 payment girls flag Football Registration Fee
$75

You can pay for half now, the other half needs to be paid for before uniforms can be handed out to your player

Calloway Fitness
$175

Off season training (3rd/4th grade)

deposit/half of Calloway fitness fee
$87.50

Pay half now, login to pay the other half later

Uniform deposit
$50

uniform deposit

Add a donation for Big Blue Youth Sports Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!