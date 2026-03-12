2026 Girls Water Polo Season Dues

About this event
CHS Water Polo is a club sport. Although the Chelsea School District acknowledges us as a Varsity sport they do not offer any supplemental funding. We are truly a self funded sport. The annual dues cover the cost of suits, equipment, coaches, officials, tournaments and similar expenses.
Scholarships are available as we will never turn an athlete away. If you need assistance or additional information please reach out to Coach Jess directly.
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