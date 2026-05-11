2026 Giving Campaign

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5 Tickets to annul holiday party
Full page ad
Acknowledgment during the program at annual holiday party
Recognition on collateral materials throughout the year
Recognition on social media platforms
4 Tickets to annul holiday party
Half Page Ad
Acknowledgment during the program at annual holiday party
Recognition on collateral materials throughout the year
Recognition on social media platforms
3 Tickets to annul holiday party
Quarter Page ad
Recognition on collateral materials throughout the year
Recognition on social media platforms
2 Tickets to annul holiday party
Recognition on collateral materials throughout the year
Recognition on social media platforms
1 Tickets to annul holiday party
Recognition on collateral materials throughout the year
Recognition on social media platforms
$
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