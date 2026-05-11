Twelve Days of Christmas- Philadelphia Chapter

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Twelve Days of Christmas- Philadelphia Chapter

About this event

2026 Giving Campaign

Platinum item
Platinum
$5,000

5 Tickets to annul holiday party

Full page ad

Acknowledgment during the program at annual holiday party

Recognition on collateral materials throughout the year

Recognition on social media platforms

Diamond item
Diamond
$2,500

4 Tickets to annul holiday party

Half Page Ad

Acknowledgment during the program at annual holiday party

Recognition on collateral materials throughout the year

Recognition on social media platforms

Emerald item
Emerald
$1,000

3 Tickets to annul holiday party

Quarter Page ad

Recognition on collateral materials throughout the year

Recognition on social media platforms

Gold item
Gold
$500

2 Tickets to annul holiday party

Recognition on collateral materials throughout the year

Recognition on social media platforms

Bronze item
Bronze
$250

1 Tickets to annul holiday party

Recognition on collateral materials throughout the year

Recognition on social media platforms

Add a donation for Twelve Days of Christmas- Philadelphia Chapter

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