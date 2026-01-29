2026 Giving Goats Online Auction for MOUNTAIN SOL

Hosted by
1. FULL YEAR OF FERTILIZER AND WEED CONTROL from Biafore Landscape Development, LLC This is an $1000 value!!!
Nick will be the one completing the services. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Golf Course Industry Management and has been a West Virginia certified applicator for over 20 years.
You can bid on this item for a private class, or bring up to three friends! Up to you. Choose the topic of your two hour class: learn to play the banjo, piano, Irish whistle or beginner ukulele, learn to play or sing a particular song, learn how to de-escalate, take a walk and learn basic animal tracking, or learn a few basic herbal remedies keyed to your health (in that case, additional $10 charge for herbs). You pick! Price invaluable =)
Enjoy a Saturday or Sunday brunch at IHOP for your child and 3 friends with Ms Claire! *This auction item limited to MLA students and alumni. * This item has a $75 value.
Do you think every pair of pants would look better with embroidered flowers? Frustrated by worn out heels in your favorite wool socks? Always wanted to make your own punk rock battle jacket? Fancy learning to sew a garment from a pattern, but not sure how to start?
Whether you're an absolute beginner looking to gain basic repair skills like replacing a button or mending a tear, or you've always wanted to learn how to add embellishments, patches, and embroidery to personalize your clothing and gear, this class is for you! Join Mt SOL teacher Lauren Martin in a fully customizable class to suit your age, skill level, and interests. Price: Invaluable
This auction is for one "Tattoo Basket" from Patty's Artspot.
Patty's Artspot was born when Craig and Patty wanted to make a family tattoo shop where the customer would be comfortable bringing their kids OR their Gramma in. All the artists are first and foremost ARTISTS. That’s why they chose the moniker “We don’t just make tattoos, we make ART”. Each customer leaves with their own, individual piece of art that they can wear proudly for the rest of their lives.
www.pattysartspot.com
Value:
This auction is for one Art Basket donated by Patty's Artspot.
Patty's Artspot was born when Craig and Patty wanted to make a family tattoo shop where the customer would be comfortable bringing their kids OR their Gramma in. All the artists are first and foremost ARTISTS. That’s why they chose the moniker “We don’t just make tattoos, we make art”. Each customer leaves with their own, individual piece of art that they can wear proudly for the rest of their lives. www.pattysartspot.com
Value $150
A full hour JUGGLING LESSON with Benjamin Tower who teaches at Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership School. “During this hour long lesson the student will be given the opportunity to learn to juggle three balls. Students can choose from clay-motion (a more static and expressive form of juggling) and cascade/continuous juggling (the most commonly known style). There will be additional opportunities to add a fourth ball or move to juggling clubs/pins if the participant picks up the initial skills quickly or already has juggling experience. Value: $50
Katie will turn a photo of your pet into a beautiful stained glass suncatcher! Great one-of-a-kind gift. The solder used is lead-free. It will come with a chain attached for easy hanging. Value $150
Beautiful handmade necklace by Katie! This is a micro macrame necklace, a boho style that is growing in popularity around the world. It is created by making hundreds of tiny knots in waxed nylon cord, and this necklace also has an adjustable sliding knot at the end so you can adjust the fit. The stone is Labradorite, which has beautiful flashes of blues and yellows depending on the viewing angle.
Value: $60
This one of a kind piece is wheel thrown, decorated with vines and leaves, and features clay slip harvested from the Mountain SOL property! The brown color is the Mountain SOL clay. The mug is stoneware, holds up to 10oz (if filled to the brim), and is dishwasher and microwave safe.
Value: $60
These earrings are made from reclaimed copper conduit, curled into double spirals and hammered. The copper is accented by Carnelian and Sunstone gemstone beads. The earring hooks are hypo-allergenic.
Value: $25
This auction item is for one hour-long fiddle lesson taught by Katie through the Maple & Spruce Folk Arts Collective music studio! Starting in May, this new studio will be open in Morgantown and this is good for 1 lesson.
Value: $40
This auction item is for one hour-long guitar lesson taught by Nathan through the Maple & Spruce Folk Arts Collective music studio! Starting in May, this new studio will be open in Morgantown and this is good for 1 lesson. Value of $40
Warmed by the wood-burning stove Fisher Cabin is rustic and cozy. It is a park favorite for romantic getaways, but the cabin can sleep up to 2 adults and 2 children for a small family outing as well. The cabin is equipped inside with one full-size bed, one set of bunk beds (two twin beds), a wood-burning stove (with wood), electricity, microwave, and a mini-fridge. There is no indoor plumbing (including water) but it is a short walk to the public restrooms.
Value: $73
Two passes to entry to any Mason-Dixon Concert Series events.
Value: $10
This auction is for three articulated dragon toys from 3D Wizard printing. It comes with a large blue frost dragon, a small emerald green dragon, and a small onyx dragon.
Value: $45.00
This auction is for three articulated dragon toys from 3D Wizard printing. It comes with a large red crystal dragon, a small blue/purple dragon, and a small pink/yellow dragon.
Value: $45.00
This auction is for a scenic wooden mosaic of a mountain range made by Barbara Knight. Each individual piece is an upcycled off-cut of a different type of timber sealed with a gloss coat.
Value: $30
This auction is for a scenic wooden mosaic of a mountain range made by Barbara Knight. Each individual piece is an upcycled off-cut of a different type of timber sealed with a gloss coat.
Value: $30
This auction is for a scenic wooden mosaic of a forest made by Barbara Knight. Each individual piece is an upcycled off-cut of a different type of timber sealed with a gloss coat.
Value: $50
A certificate to one week of the wildly popular summer camp at MLA, our mother school! MLA summer camp often sells out so this is a very special item. Campers also get weekly Mountain SOL classes. Learn more at www.learningacademy.org.
Value:
Pendant shaped like a moon - Made from sodalite and honeycomb calcite. Has a WV carved into that's filled with charcoal. It's 1" across with a 20" long stainless steel chain. Donated by Sacred Totems https://sacredtotems.com/
Value: $40
This auction is for five jars of home made preserves: blueberry jam, winterberry jam(strawberries, cranberry, orange, cinnamon, and nutmeg), strawberry syrup, blackberry jelly, and pomegranate jelly. Each jar is labeled with the date they were made and are shelf-stable for about 18 months.
Value: $75
This auction is for a basket of seven hand-crocheted scarves including 5 infinity scarves, one shawl, and one long scarf. This is such a wonderful auction item to share with loved ones as so much love has gone into making them! Value $105
Your mental strategy for unmatched strength, self-belief, and winning as an athlete. 8 week self study online program. Hannah is a Strongman and Powerlifting competitor. She is brilliant and inspiring and focuses on lifting up a sisterhood of strong women!
Hannah Jennings is a powerhouse in strength and mindset coaching, dedicated to helping female athletes unlock their full potential. With a Master of Science in Coaching and Sport Education, she combines academic expertise with real-world experience to transform the way women approach training, nutrition, and mental toughness.
As a nationally ranked Strongman competitor, Hannah has earned a spot among the top ten strongest lightweight women in the world. Her journey in competition has deepened her understanding of the critical role nutrition and mindset play in achieving peak performance. She knows firsthand that success isn’t just about physical strength—it’s about mastering the mental game.
Now, as a mindset coach for female athletes, Hannah empowers women to break through mental barriers, build unshakable confidence, and own their strength—inside and out. Whether it’s fueling the body, overcoming self-doubt, or pushing past limits, she helps women develop the mindset needed to win in both sport and life.
Value $300
Build strength from anywhere with online coaching from John Mouser. Exercises progressively increase in weight, forcing your body to adapt and get stronger. Mouser Strength Dynamics delivers raw strength training, backed by two decades of Strongman competition and a degree in Athletic Coaching Education. His approach is direct, effective, and built on real experience. Value: $250
John has generously offered us 5 different ways to train with him to support our school. John trains JenOsha (Senora Jen), her sons Elijah and Rowan, Benjamin, and Lauren. John will help you to achieve whatever strength goals. He is a powerful ally for your health. He is also a guest teacher at Mountain SOL.
Eight in-person strength training sessions with John. "This is a life-changer," says JenOsha. "Consider this option not only for your young athletes, but hey older ladies out there, lifting heavy is really important as we move through menopause. Lifting with John has made a huge difference in my health and ability to work through different injuries. Can't recommend enough!"
John has generously offered us 5 different ways to train with him to support our school. Mouser Strength Dynamics delivers raw strength training, backed by two decades of Strongman competition and a degree in Athletic Coaching Education. His approach is direct, effective, and built on real experience. John trains JenOsha (Senora Jen), her sons Elijah and Rowan, Benjamin, and Lauren. John will help you to achieve whatever strength goals. He is a powerful ally for your health. He is also a guest teacher at Mountain SOL.
Value $600
Build strength from anywhere with online coaching from John Mouser. Exercises progressively increase in weight, forcing your body to adapt and get stronger. Mouser Strength Dynamics delivers raw strength training, backed by two decades of Strongman competition and a degree in Athletic Coaching Education. His approach is direct, effective, and built on real experience.
John has generously offered us 5 different ways to train with him to support our school. John trains JenOsha (Senora Jen), her sons Elijah and Rowan, Benjamin, and Lauren. John will help you to achieve whatever strength goals. He is a powerful ally for your health. He is also a guest teacher at Mountain SOL.
Value $1500
Learn the winter sport of curling with Mr. Ryan and the Morgantown Curling Club! This auction is good for two people for two 'learn to curl' lessons. Value $100
Play a round of minigolf with your favorite West Virginia cryptids at Cryptid Mountain Mini Golf! This auction is for 5 passes for 1 round of golf, each. Take your friends or play several rounds on your own! Donated by Cryptid Mountain Mini Golf. value $60
This item is for various bath and body supplies donated by Buff City Soap, including one bar of their wonderful soap, a small bottle of shower oil, one bath bomb, and a shower scrubber.
Narcissist Mini Shower Oil made with a vitamin & omega-3 rich plant based oil blend. All the same handmade goodness, just in a smaller size! Our Mini Shower Oil is perfect for carrying on the go, giving as a wonderfully smelling gift, or trying something new. Bonus—it's TSA approved. Frustrated by commercial soaps’ harsh chemicals, detergents, and animal fats, we set out to create a better way! Buff City Soap — delightfully scented plant based soaps, handmade daily, in each of our local Soap Makeries.
We're on a mission to create handmade products that are free of harsh ingredients and full of nourishing plant based goodness. Value $30
This item is for various items donated by Thrifty Mountaineer, including a $25 dollar gift card, mothman stuffed animal, grow your own bigfoot, and bigfoot tic-tac- toe.
Play a game of Bigfoot Tic-Tac-Toe with your grow your own Bigfoot Buddy and the softest Mothman Plushie Pal, ever! Also, enjoy a 25 dollar gift card to the Thrifty Mountaineer for more Cryptid and thrifted items! Value $75
A 3 month membership to Renzo Gracie Morgantown - Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Self Defense (good for either kid or adult). Renzo Gracie Morgantown is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academy whose goal is to provide students with an environment to learn and experience the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a grappling-based martial art whose central theme is the skill of controlling a resisting opponent in ways that force him to submit. Due to the fact that control is generally easier on the ground than in a standing position, much of the technique of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) is centered around the skill of taking an opponent down to the ground and wrestling for dominant control positions from where the opponent can be rendered harmless. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is truly the physics of the fight game.
This is a great place to get started in learning Jiu-Jitsu or perfecting your skills. Take a look a their experienced staff and what they have to offer at https://renzograciemorgantown.com/
This item has a value exceeding $300.
Learn how to arm wrestle with John Mouser! This is a great way to build strength in your shoulders and arms as well as a lot of fun.
John has generously offered us 5 different ways to train with him to support our school. John trains JenOsha (Senora Jen), her sons Elijah and Rowan, Benjamin, and Lauren. John will help you to achieve whatever strength goals. He is a powerful ally for your health. He is also a guest teacher at Mountain SOL.
Value $300
Build strength from anywhere with online coaching from John Mouser. Exercises progressively increase in weight, forcing your body to adapt and get stronger.
John has generously offered us 5 different ways to train with him to support our school. John trains JenOsha (Senora Jen), her sons Elijah and Rowan, Benjamin, and Lauren. John will help you to achieve whatever strength goals. He is a powerful ally for your health. He is also a guest teacher at Mountain SOL.
Value $750
David Bennett coming in with another favorite donation..."Deer Steak Dave's" venison package! 10 pounds of ground venison burger!!!***and if bidding gets really good, there might be an additional package thrown in.
*disclaimer*
You are bidding on the processing fees of this meat, the meat is a donation. Venison is illegal to sell or buy. No shipping available for this item. You must be able to pick it up in Morgantown area.
This has a priceless value.
This auction includes 6 bottles of homemade wine from Three Generations of Angelozzi, a bottle of lemoncello, and a new soft wine cooler/carrier.
Up for auction, our TWO highest bidders will each get a 12x18 canvas print of your choice from MountainBurst. Check out his beautiful pictures at:
https://mountainburst.smugmug.com/...
There are a lot of extremely awesome photographs to choose from. Thanks to Boyce McCoy for his support of the event each year!!!
This gift basket from the Friends of Cheat consists of 2 weekend passes to the 2025 Cheatfest Festival, 2 small 2024 Fest t-shirts, two 2024 Klean Kanteens, and two Hellbenderzilla stickers. Value $200
Two different 3D printed Dragons donated by Wizard3D. Both dragons are movable playable figurines and are really neat toys that are definitely cool to look at. More of Wizard3D creations can be found on their Facebook page, check them out! Value $60
A print by Eddie Spaghetti including a poem by Talia! Print Size is 18x14 paper 22.5x18 Tsuga Canadensis
My arms stretched out to grace you with shade. I've touched your grandmothers and their grandfathers with my beauty. Can you hear a single bird sing her lonely song? Can you here a tree crying a legacy dying? Solitude, deep breaths, with a heavy heart transforming the illusion of helplessness to hope. And ask, "Is it ok to let our ancestors fade away?" Will you be the voice for the majestic Tsuga Canadensis "Eastern Hemlock"
Poem by Talia
Value $75
Art by Eddie
Two sliver mini pocket knife necklaces from Wild Indigo Wares by Samantha McCreery. On one necklace, the stone is malachite and on the other is sodalite. Wild Indigo Wares creates jewelry inspired by the flora & fauna of Appalachia. Check out more of Sam's work at www.wildindigowares.com
