Glade Valley Athletic Association

Offered by

Glade Valley Athletic Association

About the memberships

2026 Glade Valley Athletic Association Baseball Sponsorship Program

Grand Slam
$1,500

Valid until February 20, 2027

∙ Full Custom Banner with Company/Organization Name/Logo  

(displayed at GVAA baseball for the Spring and Fall 2026 seasons)  

∙ Logo on a GVAA Summer Allstar Team

∙ Recognition on the GVAA Baseball Social Media Platforms 

∙ Organization Sponsor Plaque 

Home Run
$1,000

Valid until February 20, 2027

∙ Full Custom Banner with Company/Organization Name/Logo  

(displayed at GVAA baseball for the Spring and Fall 2026 seasons)  

∙ Recognition on the GVAA Baseball Social Media Platforms 

∙ Organization Sponsor Plaque

Strike Out
$500

Valid until February 20, 2027

∙ Half Custom Banner with Company/Organization Name/Logo  

(displayed at GVAA baseball for the Spring and Fall 2026 seasons)  

∙ Recognition on the GVAA Baseball Social Media Platforms 


Pop Fly
$250

Valid until February 20, 2027

∙ Quarter Banner with Company/Organization Name/Logo 

(displayed at GVAA baseball for the Spring and Fall 2026 seasons)  

∙ Recognition on the GVAA Baseball Social Media Platforms 


Add a donation for Glade Valley Athletic Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!