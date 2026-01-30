2026 Glasgow Wine Walk Tickets

Make your Wine Walk experience extra special with a VIP ticket. VIP guests enjoy early access to the Wine Walk, giving you a more relaxed, intimate start before general admission begins.





Your VIP ticket also includes exclusive swag and light snacks to enjoy along the way, plus your commemorative tasting glass and wine bag for sampling throughout the event.





With only 100 VIP tickets available, this is a limited opportunity to sip, stroll, and savor at a slower pace while enjoying a few extra perks along the way. Perfect for those who love to be first, enjoy the extras, and make the most of the evening.





VIP spots are limited and will sell out quickly.