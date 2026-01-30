2026 Glasgow Wine Walk Tickets

About this event
Make your Wine Walk experience extra special with a VIP ticket. VIP guests enjoy early access to the Wine Walk, giving you a more relaxed, intimate start before general admission begins.
Your VIP ticket also includes exclusive swag and light snacks to enjoy along the way, plus your commemorative tasting glass and wine bag for sampling throughout the event.
With only 100 VIP tickets available, this is a limited opportunity to sip, stroll, and savor at a slower pace while enjoying a few extra perks along the way. Perfect for those who love to be first, enjoy the extras, and make the most of the evening.
VIP spots are limited and will sell out quickly.
Join us for an unforgettable evening in historic downtown Glasgow at the Wine Walk. Your general admission ticket includes access to the Wine Walk during regular event hours, where you’ll sip and sample from a variety of wineries and distilleries while exploring downtown.
Enjoy live music, food trucks, and the welcoming atmosphere of local shops and restaurants as you stroll through the event. Each guest will receive a commemorative tasting glass and wine bag to use throughout the walk.
Gather your friends, take your time, and enjoy a lively night filled with great drinks, great food, and great company. The General Admission ticket is the perfect way to experience everything the Wine Walk has to offer.
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