Offered by

Childrens Theatre Of Cincinnati

2026 Glass Slipper Gala Live Auction

Champagne Trip to France item
Champagne Trip to France
$1

Five luxurious nights in France’s Champagne region for six (6) guests - private home, world-renowned tastings, and a chef-prepared dinner included.
Value: $8,960

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Opening Night Broadway in Cincinnati Package item
Opening Night Broadway in Cincinnati Package
$1

Enjoy two orchestra seats for every Opening Night in the 2026–27 Broadway in Cincinnati season at the Aronoff Center.
Value: $4,000

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Dinner on the stage at the Emery item
Dinner on the stage at the Emery
$1

Host an unforgettable dinner or event for up to 100 guests on the historic Emery Theater stage, complete with backstage access and full technical support.
Value: $5,000

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Elli Maddock Art Piece item
Elli Maddock Art Piece
$1

A commissioned painting of the beautifully restored Emery Theater by artist Elli Maddock—truly priceless.
Value: Priceless

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Roberto Coin 18k gold earrings item
Roberto Coin 18k gold earrings
$2,700

Stunning 18K gold Roberto Coin Design diamond flower dangle earrings from James Free Jewelers - timeless, elegant, unforgettable.
Value: $5,000

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