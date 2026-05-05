2026 Glass Slipper Gala Live Auction

Five luxurious nights in France’s Champagne region for six (6) guests - private home, world-renowned tastings, and a chef-prepared dinner included.
Value: $8,960
Enjoy two orchestra seats for every Opening Night in the 2026–27 Broadway in Cincinnati season at the Aronoff Center.
Value: $4,000
Host an unforgettable dinner or event for up to 100 guests on the historic Emery Theater stage, complete with backstage access and full technical support.
Value: $5,000
A commissioned painting of the beautifully restored Emery Theater by artist Elli Maddock—truly priceless.
Value: Priceless
Stunning 18K gold Roberto Coin Design diamond flower dangle earrings from James Free Jewelers - timeless, elegant, unforgettable.
Value: $5,000
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