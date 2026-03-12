2026 Glenfield Yearbook Spotlights

About this event
You will receive a full page, full color ad in the yearbook for your business or in recognition of a graduate or staff. You will be contacted to send a high res jpeg file soon after you complete your purchase.
You will receive a half page, full color ad in the yearbook for your business or in recognition of a graduate or staff. You will be contacted to send a high res jpeg file soon after you complete your purchase.
You will receive a quarter page, full color ad in the yearbook for your business or in recognition of a graduate or staff. You will be contacted to send a high res jpeg file soon after you complete your purchase.
Type a few words for your graduate or special staff member. You will be asked at the end of your purchase here to type up to 200 words for your shoutout. It will appear in the yearbook as seen in the photo here.
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