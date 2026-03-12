Glenfield Middle School

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Glenfield Middle School

About this event

2026 Glenfield Yearbook Spotlights

Top Cougar
$500
  • 2 Full Color Yearbook Ad Pages
  • 10 Sponsor mentions on the GMS Podcast
  • Promotion at the END of Year Picnic
Full Page item
Full Page
$150

You will receive a full page, full color ad in the yearbook for your business or in recognition of a graduate or staff. You will be contacted to send a high res jpeg file soon after you complete your purchase.

Half Page item
Half Page
$75

You will receive a half page, full color ad in the yearbook for your business or in recognition of a graduate or staff. You will be contacted to send a high res jpeg file soon after you complete your purchase.

Quarter Page
$40

You will receive a quarter page, full color ad in the yearbook for your business or in recognition of a graduate or staff. You will be contacted to send a high res jpeg file soon after you complete your purchase.

Shoutout item
Shoutout
$15

Type a few words for your graduate or special staff member. You will be asked at the end of your purchase here to type up to 200 words for your shoutout. It will appear in the yearbook as seen in the photo here.

Add a donation for Glenfield Middle School

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